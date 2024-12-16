Region Nine communities receive farming implements to boost agri. production

Several communities in Region Nine including Annai, Wowetta, Kwatamang, Surama, and Yakarinta, received farming implements such as chemicals, acoustic ant bait, and seedlings to boost sustainable agricultural production and support economic development.

The distribution exercises were spearheaded by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent two-day outreach in the region.

During the visit, the minister outlined the government’s developmental plan to expand cultivation in the region.

He said, “We are producing 60 per cent of the food that we are consuming. We must increase that. The president wants to ensure that every farmer receives the necessary resources so that they can produce.

“When the farmer produces, the country will benefit. That is what we want. That is why we are making the necessary input.”

To support this goal, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will carry out soil testing and provide training in climate-smart agricultural practices in Annai.

Additionally, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will collaborate with farmers to establish a small poultry project.

A 10-acre farm plot in Annai will be developed to cultivate various crops to supply the school feeding programme and other businesses. This project will be undertaken by NAREI and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Meanwhile, the new Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) will be executing several training exercises with Kwatamang Purple Sweet Potato Farmers’ Group. The community will also benefit from the construction of a shade house for a plant nursery.

“We have seen massive transformation taking place in your region and the country. The president has an interest that we improve the livelihood of every single person in this country,” Minister Mustapha stressed.

The minister reminded the farmers that the government has already earmarked $2 billion to procure fertilisers for farmers nationwide in 2025.

Minister Mustapha was joined by the Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh and other representatives from the ministry.

