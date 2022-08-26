Region Nine to benefit from 2,000 part-time jobs

─ President Ali announces during outreach

A total of 2,000 part-time jobs will be made available to persons residing across Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Region Nine.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali greets a resident moments after arriving in Lethem, Region Nine, on Friday.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Friday while addressing residents at the Tabatinga Sports Ground in Lethem.

President Ali is currently leading a three-day ministerial outreach to the region.

“In the coming weeks Vice President [Dr Bharrat Jagdeo] will be here to launch another programme, that is the 2,000 part-time jobs programme for Region Nine,” he disclosed.

The vice president had launched the massive employment drive in several regions across Guyana.

The major undertaking forms part of the administration’s plan to subsidise household income in light of the rising cost of living.

Interested persons will have to get registered, after which they will sign a one-year contract before work commences.

The programme caters for one person per household, with the long-term intention to hire as many persons as possible.

The vice president had said Guyana lost some 35,000 jobs due to poor government policies under the previous APNU+AFC.

He added that the attitude also imposed significant hardships on Guyanese.

To this end, the PPP/C Administration revised its manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs, looking at other ways of creating employment.

Already, about 2,000 part-time jobs were made available to persons along the Essequibo Coast, while the same amount was made available to Region Three residents.

Similar opportunities were also given to residents of Mahaica – Berbice, Region Five.

Another 4,000 residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are benefitting from part-time employment, which is already fostering self-enhancement and community development.

In Region Ten, several residents welcomed the initiative, many of whom said it will help to make ends meet.

Dr Jagdeo has also called on the beneficiaries to use the programme as a stepping stone, and to take advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, to improve themselves.

