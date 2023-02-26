Region Nine to benefit from major transformative projects – Min. Dharamlall

Government is working assiduously to pursue transformative projects in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) in areas such as health, education, employment, social development.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made the disclosure during his address on Wednesday last during the regional flag raising to commemorate Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and other officials at Region Nine’s flag raising ceremony

Government continues to work steadfastly to ensure that each community across the country receives the necessary support.

The efforts of the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration are to ensure that the hinterland regions benefit equally.

“You have a government that is at the foremost to make sure that we build a platform where everyone can benefit equally and equitably. That is why, practically everything we do, we focus on building a One Guyana,” Minister Dharamlall noted.

The local government minister said shortly, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo will be visiting Rupununi to launch the employment programme which will benefit many persons.

Flag raising ceremony in Region Nine

Government remains cognisant that healthcare is important across the region, as such, the Lethem Hospital is earmarked to be transformed into a first-class hospital to provide tertiary services.

“Very soon, you will see a US$20 million further expansion of the Lethem Hospital. Whilst we’re doing so, we are also building and upgrading regional hospitals in Regions Two, Three, Five, and Six,” the minister highlighted.

Hospitals at Aishalton, Annai, Karasabai and Kato in Region Eight are also slated for upgrades.

In education, some $1.77 billion was made available for a new dormitory, new school and science laboratories in the region.

And for the first time, approximately 500 children in the South Pakaraimas will get a new secondary school next year.

Upgrades will be conducted at several schools which include Sand Creek, St Ignatius, and Maruranau, as well as the dorms at Aishalton.

Further, every school in Region Nine has greater stock in relation to furniture and equipment.

In December 2022, several Rupununi villages were contracted to construct school furniture.

“We are doing this because we would like our village economies to be transformed. We want the people in our villages to become rich. You have a government that is a strong partner in ensuring that this happens,” the minister said.

The minister noted too that the earnings from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits will facilitate millions of dollars in developments in hinterland and riverine communities.

Highlighting the infrastructural works in the region, hundreds of kilometres of hinterland roads are being upgraded.

Before 2025, all of the roads in Lethem will be upgraded to asphaltic concrete, the minister added.

Importantly, Minister Dharamlall stated that, “We have to make sure that this ambassadorship of unity of ensuring that the asset called our diversity, something that is very special to our country. Not many countries are so diverse as our country…Everyone in this country has the opportunity to work with a government that is accessible, humble, vision, and respectful to move our country forward.”

Regional Vice Chairman, Bertie Xavier, Deputy Mayor, Deborah King, Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh, and other regional officials were also in attendance.

