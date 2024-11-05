Region One received $4B in grants in four years

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has distributed approximately $4 billion in grants over the past four years to advance community development in Region One.

These funds, which include the Presidential Grant, Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) Fund, and Economic Investment Fund, have supported various projects aimed at strengthening village economies.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, engaging Arakaka residents

Communities such as Arakaka, Eclipse Falls (Falls Top), and Wanakai have received substantial funding to undertake transformative initiatives.

During a recent outreach, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal highlighted several development projects funded by these grants.

Arakaka, for instance, received $52.4 million, allowing projects such as the procurement of water storage tanks, a boat, sports gear, and the construction of a recreational ground.

An additional $10 million from the Investment Fund financed the construction of a hut, renovations to a kitchen and landing at 14 Miles, and the purchase of a canter and brush cutter.

The community’s $35 million LCDS fund supported the purchase of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), a bus, tablets, chairs, tents, and the establishment of a Wi-Fi system.

Residents from Wanakai at a community engagement

The community of Eclipse Falls (Falls Top) received $53.9 million over the years.

The sum of $4.9 million in presidential grants was used to purchase a 15-horsepower boat and engine and to build the mess hall.

Through the investment fund totalling $10 million, works are underway on a village office and an information and communication technology (ICT) hub in the community.

The community also utilised a portion of its $24 million LCDS allocation to procure an ATV, and a canter, and to support agricultural ventures in Big Creek.

This year, Eclipse Falls is set to receive an additional $24 million in carbon credit funding for priority projects.

Meanwhile, grants totalling $41.9 million were provided to Wanakai to pursue sustainable ventures. The village utilised a part of their LCDS funding towards their rain harvesting initiative, providing more access to water.

Each community also received $1 million in 2024 to rehabilitate their community grounds.

Residents being engaged by Minister Croal at a meeting at Falls Top

The minister said “…Every community or settlement that you [visit], you can see the transformation that is happening…This means that your children will get a better quality of life.”

These investments, he added, exemplify the government’s commitment to ensuring that youths have access to resources that allow them to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s development.

With improved internet access, residents are encouraged to take advantage of various programmes aimed at enhancing their lives, including the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme and the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

