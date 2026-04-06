Region One to get new schools, SEN classrooms, living quarters

The government continues to invest in the country’s schools, ensuring every student has the tools they need to succeed in life and contribute to national development.

Northwest Secondary School in Region One

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Region One is inviting bids for the construction of several educational facilities, including schools and teachers’ living quarters.

Canal Bank Primary School will be extended, and new primary schools will be built at Five Star, Big Creek, and Eye Lash, with a total investment of about $114 million.

New Special Education Needs (SEN) facilities will also be constructed at Moruca and Port Kaituma for $37.4 million each.

President Ali with students

Efforts are also being made to improve accommodation for educators as three teachers’ living quarters, each valued at $14.4 million, are set for construction.

This aims to provide comfort and enhanced support to teachers serving in hinterland communities.

The education sector received a $24.3 billion allocation in the 2026 Budget, underscoring the government’s commitment to education as a pillar of growth.

The allocation reflects a strategic approach to expanding access, improving quality, and ensuring that every child, regardless of location, can benefit from the same learning opportunities.

Guyana has already achieved universal access to primary education and is on track to realise universal secondary education by 2026.

Since returning to office, the PPP/C administration has constructed 66 nursery schools, 34 primary schools and 33 secondary schools.

Significant rehabilitation and expansion works were carried out at 45 nurseries, 61 primary and 32 secondary schools.

In addition, 19 student dormitories have been upgraded to improve safety and comfort for those living away from home.

A major component of the 2026 allocation will support the completion of more than 40 schools nationwide, with particular focus on hinterland and riverine communities.