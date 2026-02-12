Region Seven contributes 41% of Guyana’s gold production in 2025

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said Region Seven contributed 41 per cent of Guyana’s total gold production in 2025, with small and medium-scale miners declaring more than 105,400 ounces.

“That equates to $88 billion in revenue,” the president explained during the second episode of his Tea on the Terrace podcast recorded in Bartica.

He added that more than 1,100 small miners and 190 medium-scale operators directly and indirectly support more than 20,000 jobs.

Mining activities in Guyana

President Ali outlined plans to address challenges facing small and medium-scale miners, including improved access to capital, standardised contracts, security, and the formation of mining consortia to ensure predictability and infrastructure support.

Apart from mining, the region has seen the establishment of 10 new quarries over the last five years, representing tens of billions of dollars in investment.

The forestry sector now comprises 95 small concessions and 11 large concessions, covering 4.3 million acres.

The president highlighted Oko West as a major emerging employer, with almost 900 persons already hired as of December 2025 and projections to employ 2,200 workers by October 2026.

Describing Bartica as “what real investment looks like,” the head of state pointed to sweeping changes in infrastructure, healthcare, education and enterprise across the mining town and wider region.

“Here, it’s remarkable. You can see all across Bartica, the changing landscape, the changing skyline, the changing infrastructure. But importantly, a people on the rise,” President Ali said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with a Bartica resident

“These are not just abstract numbers. They translate into service closer to home, lower household costs and stronger local economies,” President Ali added.

Bartica is being positioned as a service and transport hub linking river, road and air. Plans include a municipal airport, new and rehabilitated hinterland roads, improvements to stellings and ferry services, and expanded housing developments.

President Irfaan Ali interacting with a resident in Bartica

Looking to the future, he said Bartica will continue to expand as a regional capital offering reliable power, clean water, improved roads, better hospitals and schools, faster internet and greater economic opportunities.

“Bartica’s transformation isn’t accidental. It is deliberate, it is planned, and it is people-centred,” President Ali stated. “Development is not about statistics alone. It’s about whether life feels better, fairer and more hopeful.”

Over the last five years, the government has invested more than $150 billion in Region Seven, which has a population of approximately 20,000 residents. The investments span mining support, healthcare, public works, housing and human services.