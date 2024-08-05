Region Seven to receive revolutionary ‘high-speed’ internet connectivity soon – PM Phillips

Villages across Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will be transformed as the government intends to roll out the revolutionary high-speed internet, low-earth orbiting platform initiative in the region very soon, a commitment made by the government in its 2020-2025 manifesto.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who holds overall responsibility for the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, made the announcement at the opening of the Upper Mazaruni District Games held in Kamarang.

The first phase of this programme was launched in Region One in July and will soon be implemented in villages across Region Seven.

“…Phase two will commence in August and Region Seven will see high-speed internet connection in all the communities,” the prime minister stated during his visit to the region on Sunday.

This is part of the government’s initiative to connect persons from hinterland communities to the digital world and bridge the divide between the coastland and hinterland regions.

A technical team from the National Data Management Agency (NDMA), will be deployed to the various communities to install the internet service.

“You can [now] be connected with Guyana and with the rest of the world… That is a commitment we’ve made to all our people in the hinterland,” he underscored.

Already, 138 villages in Region One are now connected to the digital world and can access opportunities through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Cyril Potter of Education (CPCE), health training programmes, and e-government services.

This programme also promises an overall improvement in living standards as Guyana uses technology to diversify its economy and empower its citizens.

Since 2020, the government has been implementing a series of transformative initiatives tailored to spur development in hinterland villages.

Telemedicine is one programme that is being implemented, that has brought immense relief for residents living in remote villages.

The health ministry is harnessing technology to ensure reliable and quality healthcare is delivered in remote areas of Guyana.

