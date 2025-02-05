Region Seven to undergo major development with $5.8B investment

Development in Region Seven will continue in 2025 after $5.8 billion was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Tuesday.

Education Initiatives

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag outlined plans to improve the region’s matriculation rate from 14 per cent in 2024 to 25 per cent in 2025.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, along with Region Seven Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kerwin Ward and other staff

A Mathematics intervention programme is being implemented in all schools, alongside a moral intervention initiative and subject committee meetings.

A remedial programme will also be introduced to support students who did not perform well in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

“It is really an enhancement programme, a boost to push them further in terms of literacy and other interventions,” the minister stated.

Efforts are also underway to recruit more Spanish-speaking teachers to assist non-English-speaking students. Additionally, textbooks were recently distributed, with ongoing monitoring to ensure their effective use.

The government also aims to provide electricity access to all schools by 2025, with 88 per cent coverage already achieved in 2024.

A total of $85.168 million has been allocated for the maintenance of school sanitary facilities while $60 million will go towards school building repairs.

An additional $60.5 million will be used to procure school furniture, including four gas ovens for dormitories and other sets for schools in Lower, Middle, and Upper Mazaruni, as well as Upper Cuyuni.

Some 180 hard-plastic combination desks and chairs will be provided to Lower, Middle, and Upper Mazaruni while another 100 sets will go to schools in Agatash, Two Miles, Karrau, Batavia, Eteringbang, and Kurutuku. The Bartica dormitory will receive five laptops and ten dining hall benches, among other items.

Health Sector Improvements

Minister Parag also highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance human resources. To this end, $3.4 million has been allocated for health sector training.

This includes microscopic training for Community Health Workers (CHWs) to improve malaria diagnosis, refresher courses in logistics management and expanded testing capacity at hinterland health facilities.

Currently, the Bartica Regional Hospital has six specialist doctors, including a general surgeon, paediatrician, orthopaedic surgeon, obstetrician, two gynaecologists, and an internal medicine and heart specialist.

Agriculture and Infrastructure Development

The agriculture sector will also benefit from training initiatives covering climate-smart farming, pest and disease control, beekeeping, livestock management and digital farm record-keeping.

Beekeeping training sessions have already begun in Kamarang, with plans to expand to Chinoweing and Arau.

Infrastructure development remains a priority, with $74 million allocated for road maintenance, including $14 million for the Kako-to-Waramadong route.

A total of $16 million has been earmarked for sea and river defence maintenance at Byderabo Front Road, Agatash and First Avenue between Sixth and Ninth Streets.

Several heavy-duty timber bridges will also be rehabilitated, with $10 million allocated for Warawatta, $8 million for Kamarang, $11 million for Issano and $11 million for Waramadong.

Minister Parag emphasised that these investments aim to improve accessibility and resilience across the region.

