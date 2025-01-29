Region Three is the fastest growing region in Guyana – Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, said Region Three is the fastest growing administrative region in the country, as part of remarks he gave at the launch of Phase 1: Port of Vreed-en-Hoop last Saturday.

“This project could have been easily sited on the other side of the river in Region 4, but through the President’s vision and leadership and guidance, today we are on the other side of the river, in the region that is considered to be the fastest growing region in Guyana, both in population and economic development,” the Minister stated.

Bharrat named several projects, including the new Demerara River Crossing and Gas-to-Energy, that will have catalytic impacts on the region. He said the vision of President Irfaan Ali’s administration includes taking development “to every single region in our country” so everyone can benefit.

Major projects that will tremendously impact Region Three include:

Port of Vreed-en-Hoop

The first phase of the Port of Vreed-en-Hoop was launched last Saturday. It includes an offshore support base and an industrial fabrication facility. The project was pursued to provide support for ExxonMobil’s offshore operations, but is also expected to provide some relief in shipping costs. The project may be the biggest manifestation of local content since oil was discovered, given the magnitude of the investments made by Guyanese businessmen. It is also providing employment for the region’s residents.

New Parika Stelling

The village of Parika will benefit from a new stelling. The stelling is expected to feature direct export capabilities for agricultural produce to the Caribbean, cold storage management, docking for yachts, improved facilities for leisure and commercial travel, and streamlined immigration processes, according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. The stelling will create jobs and boost the regional economy.

Schoonord to Crane Highway

A $15.1 billion highway from Schoonord to Crane. The 4.1 kilometers of dual-carriageway road, medians and two roundabouts beautify the region and boost economic potential. It cuts travel time for travellers who would traditionally go through Vreed-en-Hoop on their journeys.

New De Kinderen Regional Hospital

Late last year, the President announced that Region Three will have a new hospital at De Kinderen. According to the Ministry of Health, the hospital will have approximately 75 in-patient beds, two advanced operating theatres, a minor theatre, and a fully equipped imaging suite featuring digital X-rays, ultrasound, and CT scans. It will also house modern accident and emergency as well as outpatient departments. The $6.6 billion project is being executed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation.

15,000 house lots

President Irfaan Ali said last year that the government is targeting the allocation of 15,000 house lots in Region Three. The accelerated house lot distribution programme has benefitted from increased investments in infrastructure using Guyana’s oil revenues. The programme allows the government to tackle the cost of living by providing subsidised land to Guyanese citizens grappling with high property rates.

Gas-to-Energy project

Expected to start operations this year, the Gas-to-Energy project will allow the government to slash the cost of power by 50% by using Guyana’s own natural gas as feedstock. It will also produce cheap natural gas liquids (NGL), boosting the performance of the regional economy. The project, being constructed on a special industrial site, is also employing residents during this phase. It is the most transformative project in Guyana’s history, Minister Bharrat has said. Region Three’s designation as the fastest-growing region in Guyana is backed by tangible projects all aimed at boosting economic output and improving living standards. These investments reflect a deliberate strategy to decentralize development and ensure long-term sustainable growth.

