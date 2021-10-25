Region Three pensioners receive Govt’s one-off cash grant, grateful for the initiative

Committed to improving the livelihood of senior citizens, the government on Monday rolled out the $25,000 one-off cash grant to pensioners in Region Three.

The campaign spearheaded by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, will provide financial support to pensioners for an additional month.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud participating in the distribution process at distribution site in Region Three.

Scores of citizens awaiting the grant at the various distribution sites welcomed it and lauded the government for the support.

Radica Singh, a 71-year-old pensioner said she is grateful to the government for the grant.

“I am so glad that we get an extra income and I am very happy for the government. The money will do some much.”

Radica Singh, pensioner at distribution site in Region Three.

“It’s good. I accept it because you know sometimes you does get a little extra thing to do, it come in useful,” said 69-year-old Deokie Singh.

Another pensioner, Denise Branford expressed gratitude and hopes it can be increased.

“The hardship we face as pensioners are groceries, it is so expensive, everything in the shop is so expensive and when you get that little pension to pay light bill, to pay water bill its very expensive … I am so thankful, thankful to the ministry so that they would able to give us something and I trust god next year we get better.”

Denise Branford, pensioner at distribution site in Region Three.

Understanding the hardships faced by pensioners, the government implemented the one-off grant to provide them with the financial support needed amidst the pandemic. Along with the grant, pensioners are also receiving their 2022 old age pension booklets.

Some of the distribution centres in Region Three include Patentia, Wales, Belle Vue, Canal No.2, Parfaite Harmonie, Vreed-en-hoop, Lenora and Tuschen among others.

Pensioner holding one-0ff cash grant and 2022 pension booklet at distribution site in Region Three.

All distribution sites are in the vicinity of the money transfer agencies such as Moneygram, Western Union and Surepay to ensure the process is smooth and timely. Pensioners are also advised to encash their vouchers before November 30.