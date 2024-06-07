Region Two farmers get over $7M in farming inputs

Farmers from Region Two received almost 45 farming implements totalling over $7 million in a significant step to empower communities to become more self-sufficient in food production.

The equipment includes tractor-driven pumps, tillers, water pumps, and mist-blowers.

During a recent community engagement in Anna Regina, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha emphasised the government’s commitment to making substantial investments in the agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha engages residents and farmers in Anna Regina

These investments are part of a broader strategy to foster resilience and sustainability within the sector. The contribution comes as the government is working to increase food production and reduce the region’s food import bill.

Minister Mustapha said the government will invest in the necessary infrastructure and agricultural inputs, which are crucial for enhancing the agriculture sector.

He also stressed the importance of adopting advanced agricultural techniques to boost crop cultivation.

“These things [equipment] will be able to make your activity less labour-intensive. You will have more ease in doing your activities. And we are hoping that these simple implements will help you to increase your production…You are very important to the country’s development,” the ministerstressed.

Farming input that was distributed to the farmers Farming input that was distributed to the farmers Community meeting in Aurora Village Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha hands over the tractor to farmers group in Aurora

In line with this commitment, a farmers’ group from Aurora has received a tractor equipped with implements to enhance agricultural productivity there.

This fulfils a promise made by Minister Mustapha during a recent outreach to the area.

Farmers in the region have also benefitted from different agricultural inputs, including breeding bulls, black giant chickens, and fertilisers.

Since August 2020, Guyana has been focused on increasing production in traditional agricultural sectors. It is also diversifying in new types of crop production.

Minister Mustapha noted that Guyana is on the path to becoming a food hub for the Caribbean region, underscoring the country’s expanding role in regional food security.

