Region Two parents laud govt’s $100,000 special needs cash grant

The PPP/C Administration’s special needs cash grant for persons living with disabilities is changing the lives of parents who are finding it difficult to provide care and other medical amenities for their children.

The government continued the distribution of its $100,000 special needs fund for persons residing in Region Two, last Tuesday, at the Aurora Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Parent, Jacquelyn Samuels

Residents expressed gratitude after receiving the cash grant.

Parent of a 13-year-old, Jacquelyn Samuels said, “I feel very much thankful for the help. Well, I decide to make a comfortable place for the child that he would stay, you know comfortable.”

Avril Gibson, another parent said, “I feel great because it is a great help for the child.”

Parent, Avril Gibson

She revealed that the $100,000 will be utilised to purchase various supplies for her child.

Another parent indicated that the grant will be utilised to pay for her son’s surgery. She noted, “I would like to thank President Irfaan Ali for the money because my son is a sickly child.”

Parent, Manash Mackhoo

Meanwhile, a visibly relieved, Manash Mackhoo expressed, “I feel proud for receiving the grant for my daughter because she is ill. And I must say thanks very much to the minister and everybody for the time and patience that they have.”

Linden Peters revealed that his nine-year-old child has a speech issue. He said the cash will be used to pay for his child’s therapy sessions.

Parent, Linden Peters

“I feel very good…Well, I would like to thank the government for doing such a great job. Well, I will spend the money on him.”

Meanwhile, Nandanie Looknauth commended Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud for job well done during the distribution exercise.

Parent, Nandanie Looknauth

She noted, “I feel very good about it because this is going to really help me with her going to school and whatsoever. She is in Grade Five now which will help send her to lessons. I would like to thank the minister for doing such a great job for all the needy children.

Two hundred and twenty-seven children have benefitted from the grant across Region Two.

The PPP/C Government has promised to provide direct assistance to persons living with disabilities, and the $100,000 cash grant is a part of that promise.

