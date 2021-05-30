Region Two welcomes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination campaign

-hopes to immunise 50% of population by June month-end

-Dr. Ramsammy

The Ministry of Health took its COVID-19 vaccination drive-through exercise to Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast on Friday to increase that community’s access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy encouraged Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) residents to capitalise on the opportunity to take protect themselves from contracting a severe form of Covid.

He also noted that vaccination is the only way to help Guyana to achieve herd immunity so that the nation can soon return to normality.

Approximately 12,000 persons in the Region have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with about 5,000 being fully immunised. Dr. Ramsammy commended healthcare workers in Region Two.

“Region Two health workers have been able to administer approximately 17,000 doses of vaccines and that is a good start, but when we realise that vaccine is the only way out of the Covid pandemic, we have to do better.”

The Advisor noted that as part of his weekend-long visit to Essequibo, he will sensitise persons about the vaccines in order to help the Region increase its current vaccination numbers.

Figures show that almost 40 per cent of the adult population in Region Two has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Ramsammy also said the Ministry hopes to have at least 50 per cent of the Region’s adult population vaccinated by the end of June.

Advisor Ramsammy also addressed a few of the many myths that are associated with taking the vaccines and urged the public to examine the facts, reminding them that it is safer to take the vaccine than to fall prey to assumptions.

He also noted that he was pleased that Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Harmon has encouraged the public to take the vaccines.

“I am glad that Mr. Harmon, the Leader of Opposition, this past weekend, has joined all of our political leaders in calling on people to take their vaccine, that was the right thing to do.

And it is the right thing, not only for the supporters… So, we have now become united, at least on one thing, and that is that the vaccine is good, that the vaccine is a good thing, and that all of us must take,” he said.

Dr. Ramsammy also urged religious leaders to use their influence to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Ranjeev Singh said over the past two weeks there has been an increase in persons turning out for their second doses of vaccine. However, he also said there has been a decrease in the number of persons taking their first jabs. Dr. Singh expects that many people would seize the opportunity of the drive-through exercise to take their vaccines.

“We have used this initiative to encourage people to come out and have their vaccines through this drive-through. So, you can be conveniently sitting in your car, you don’t have to come out, you can be vaccinated in your car and you just wait ten minutes and then you can drive off.

We hope that this will attract our people who do not want to go wait in long lines or sit elsewhere,” he said.

The RHO also said the Region currently has 49 active COVID-19 cases with the Amerindian village Bethany recording 30 cases. He said the Region is providing support through the distribution of hampers to ensure that sick persons remain quarantined.

Additionally, speaking to DPI, Mr. Leebert Watts called on the public to take the vaccine. “I think it’s very important that we come out and receive the vaccine…. It’s very important that we come out and have the opportunity of getting the vaccine because it is going to help us return back to our normal lives,” he said.

Several other recipients of vaccines commended the vaccination process at the drive-through as simple and efficient.