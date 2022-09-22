Regional Department of Education Region Three hosts Career Fair

The Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) Regional Department of Education’s Guidance and Counselling Unit on Thursday hosted its annual Career Fair for secondary school students across the region.

Senior Guidance and Counselling Officer, Ms Cindy Tiwari stated that the event aims to provide guidance to secondary school students who are about to graduate and will soon enter the world of work.

Senior Guidance and Counselling Officer, Ms Cindy Tiwari

She explained that while the event is an annual one, it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were encouraged to interact with the various exhibitors present to learn more about possible career paths so they can make informed decisions for their futures.

The exhibitors included the National Center for Research and Development (NCERD), the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Starr Computers, MACORP, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the University of Guyana among several others.

Also present at the event was Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration) Ms Fazia Baksh.

