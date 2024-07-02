Regional, international cooperation key to address emerging threats – Min. Todd

Amidst significant geopolitical threats, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd stressed the importance of coordinated action and regional cooperation to effectively address these challenges.

He made these remarks during the Fifty-Fourth Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Asunción, Paraguay.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd

Minister Todd highlighted that the nature, intensity, and complexity of these threats make it clear that no single state can effectively confront their impact.

“Developing adequate resilience and response capability, and the strengthening of our collective security must be a point of common cause for all member states, grounded in mutual respect and our collective interest, we must remain unwavering in our determination that the region remains a Zone of Peace,” he told the recent Second Plenary session.

He urged the member states to work together to create a stronger organisation based on international law. This organisation would focus on making the Americas safer, more sustainable, and prosperous for everyone.

Amid the longstanding border controversy with Venezuela, the Guyanese foreign affairs minister affirmed that Guyana continues to rely on the support of the OAS and other bodies.

Venezuela lays claim to five eights of Guyana’s territory, despite the full, final and binding arbitral award of 1899, which established the boundary between the two states.

Minister Todd said that this claim poses a significant threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This claim and the actions by the Venezuelan government in furtherance thereof, in violation of the most fundamental principles of international law, pose a significant threat to Guyana’s political independence, as well as the security and stability of the hemisphere,” the minister said.

The minister underscored the importance of the OAS in promoting peace, justice and solidarity among its member states.

The Fifty-Fourth Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Asunción, Paraguay

He added that Guyana will continue to count on the support of the OAS as Guyana seeks to implement the December 1, 2023, Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela, while awaiting the ruling of the Court on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

“Guyana remains committed to the peaceful resolution of any controversies of disputes in the region, based on the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law,” he emphasised.

In December of last year, Guyana and Venezuela signed the Joint Declaration of Argyle in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which affirmed that neither country will threaten or use force against the other in any circumstances.

In the case currently before the International Court of Justice, Guyana is seeking that the court affirm the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

This Fifty-Fourth Regular Session was held under the theme “Integration and Security for Sustainable Development in the Region”

