Regional Law Revision Centre assures AG that revised laws will be ready for June this year

Today, the Law Revision Commission of Guyana headed by its Chairman, the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs and other members met with Ms. Yolande Dash, Manager/Legislative Publisher of the Anguilla-based Regional Law Revision Centre Inc. at the Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs, Carmichael St, Georgetown. Ms. Dash is currently in Guyana to provide an update on the Laws of Guyana law revision exercise.

The most recent edition of the Laws of Guyana, commonly referred to as the Purple Volumes, was published in 2012. The Regional Law Revision Centre Inc. is currently undertaking a data capture, law revision, and consolidation exercise for the Laws of Guyana covering the period from 2012 to 2022. This project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

During their discussions, Ms. Dash acknowledged the importance of the exercise, emphasizing its significance for the country as a whole. During her visit, she will continue to engage with the members of the local Law Revision Commission and others to provide guidance as they work to complete the law revision exercise.

The Hon. Attorney General emphasized the Government’s public commitment to complete the exercise promptly while ensuring a comprehensive review and consolidation of the new edition of the Laws of Guyana. He also engaged Ms. Dash on working with the Law Revision Centre Inc. on providing continuous training to members of the local Law Revision Commission who is expected to continuously revise the Laws of Guyana.

The Law Reform Commission of Guyana is established pursuant to the Law Revision Act, Cap. 2:02. Its functions are to prepare, publish and maintain in accordance with this Act an edition of the laws of Guyana to be known as the “Laws of Guyana”.

Accompanying the Hon. Attorney General in the meeting were Ms. Adele Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ms. Joann Bond, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Ms. Melissa Adolphus, Parliamentary Counsel, Ms. Renee Sandiford-King, Law Revision Officer and Ms. Deneille Griffith, Legal Assistant.

