Registrants are advised to uplift their National Identification Cards

The National Identification Card is the primary and preferred form of identification that is used on Election Day to identify persons as the voters they claim to be when they turn up to vote. The presentation of his/her National Identification Card facilitates faster processing of the elector thereby reducing processing time for electors to vote, as well as the time other electors would have to wait in the queue to vote.

In this regard, GECOM takes this opportunity to notify all registrants who have conducted registration transactions but have not as yet uplifted their ID Cards to visit the Registration Office where they conducted registration transactions to uplift their respective ID cards.

The varying transactions for which ID cards were produced include applications for (i) registration, (ii) change of name, and (iii) or correction to particulars on ID Cards.

GECOM is in possession of ID cards from previous cycles of registration up to and including the Claims and Objections exercise that was conducted in June, 2025.

Identification Cards can be uplifted from the respective Registration Office during the following working hours:

Monday – Thursday

8:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 16:30hrs

Friday

8:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 15:30hrs

The Commission is also advising the concerned persons that they must visit the relevant Registration Office in person to uplift their ID Cards.