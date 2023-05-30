Registration opens for ‘hackathon’ slated for June

Registration has opened for the Office of the Prime Minister-Industry and Innovations Unit’s Innovation Challenge (hackathon).

This year’s hackathon is being held under the theme: Transitioning through Innovation, and will be held from June 23 to 25.

The hackathon is meant to promote Information and Communications Technology (ICT) innovation in Guyana. It brings together teams who are engaged in coding activities to develop software solutions that can address social and economic issues in Guyana.

The overall aim of the programme is to develop a functioning software prototype by the end of the event, with its primary beneficiaries being the government and the citizens of Guyana.

It will see the development of new software to be used in the different sectors, which will enable effective and efficient processing of information. It will also possess features to gather, disseminate, distribute and store information.

The programme is an opportunity for local tech enthusiasts to display their technologically innovative skills. The three-day competition provides an interactive and fun environment for participants to showcase their programming skills.

Other programmes under the unit involve the Guyanese Girls Code, Code Sprint, and ICT Expos.

Interested persons can now register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfH4xehP6iYLUY0MXflrdpyvp6t3IyAngrc1zXeupNOCdoHPQ/viewform

Last year’s winners, Team FramePerfect, went on to compete and win the prestigious international 5G for Change Hackathon, presented by Verizon.

Out of 150 teams, the Guyanese tech enthusiasts presented their prototype focused on tackling deforestation in Guyana.

