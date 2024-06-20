‘REHAB WEEK 2024’ Launching

The Disability & Rehabilitation Services – Ministry of Health invites you to the launching of their 19th Rehab Week 2024 Celebration. This year Rehab Week will be observed under the theme “Transformative Triumphs: Celebrating the transformative Triumphs and Successes that Individuals Achieve Through their Rehabilitation Journey”

There will be a week of activities commencing June 23rd – 28th, 2024 designed to promote the value and importance of rehabilitation; while saluting the professionals that provide these services.

This is an annual event and in observance, there will be a series of activities across the country. Included for this year’s itinerary is an extensive media campaign involving radio, television and newspaper articles, a formal launch of the week with a Prayer Breakfast, Early Identification session at several health centres, Charitable activities at BOSCO Boys Home and Mahaica Elderly Home. Additionally, there will be departmental activities with all the administrative regions.

With Rehabilitation Services now offered in the hinterland, there will be additional activities in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

The week will be launched on Sunday June 23rd, 2024 @ 09:00 am with a Prayer Breakfast at the Umana Yana.

The Ministry of Health continues to accentuate Rehabilitation Services in Guyana, while striving towards one of its goals, “all preventable disabilities are reduced and all persons with disabilities are receiving equitable and high-quality services that enable them to function as equal citizens

Activities/Time Date/Venue Prayer Breakfast(8am) Sunday June 23, Umana Yana Early Identification Session Monday June 24, Multiple Health Centres Early Identification Session Charitable Activity Tuesday June 25, Multiple Health Centres Bosco Boys Home and Mahaica Eldery Home Handing over of ATV’s & Laptops from latter day saints Wednesday June 26, Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre Launch of Rehab App

The above activities are only for G/town, but each region throughout Guyana has activities planned.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

