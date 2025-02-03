Religious leaders urged to promote peace, unity

– As World Inter-Faith Week launched

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has urged religious leaders and people of faith to foster unity, peace and respect.

The minister called for collective efforts to promote harmony during the launch of World Inter-Faith Week at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cummings Lodge on Monday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, delivers remarks at the launch of World Inter-Faith Week

He highlighted Guyana’s strong tradition of religious coexistence and reaffirmed the right of every Guyanese to choose and practise their faith.

Minister Edghill emphasised that inter-faith harmony provides an essential platform for dialogue and ongoing cooperation among religious groups.

“I think every religion should be promoted as a culture of peace at an individual level and a collective level. If the solution to the conflict is dialogue, why don’t we have the dialogue before the conflict,” he pointed out.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside members of the various religious groups at the launch of World Inter-Faith Week

World Inter-Faith Week encourages discussion and understanding among different faith-based communities. It brings together people of various religious beliefs through a series of events.

Observed annually in the first week of February, this year’s event is being held under the theme “Love of God and Love of the Neighbour.”

Students from various schools in Georgetown were also present.

Attendees of the launch of World Inter-Faith Week 2025

