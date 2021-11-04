Remarks by the Hon. Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips on the occasion of Diwali 2021

I extend warmest wishes to all of Guyana, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters, on this special occasion of Diwali.

This observance is a beautiful commemoration that traditionally sees friends and families gathering to light diyas, which send the message of the triumph of light over darkness; good over evil. It is a special observance that also encourages us to reflect on our inner selves, seeking enlightenment and knowledge.

As we participate in these traditions and partake in a moment of reflection, I encourage all Guyanese to also consider their blessings and take this opportunity to extend a helping hand to those in need- another message of positivity that Diwali imparts in us.

The world continues to face the pandemic, so especially now, let us use the lessons of positivity and enlightenment to guide us to find solutions that will keep us safe and healthy at this time, while being responsible in an aim to protect ourselves and loved ones from this virus.

May the spirit of the Diwali encourage you to honour and cherish your loved ones, be thankful and seek wisdom in everything that you do. These tenets position our minds in a positive place, encouraging us to set aside differences and prejudices so that we can continue to strive for unity as a nation.

On behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister, I once again offer my sincerest well wishes to all of Guyana and hope that this occasion is one that brings you many blessings, happiness and prosperity.

Shubh Diwali