Remarks by the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022

Once again, we take a moment to observe International Women’s Day. This year, this occasion is being held under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” and highlights the contributions of women in the area of climate change, the environment and sustainability. This particular observance serves as just another stark reminder of the long way we must go to achieve Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment as outlined in SDG 5. An assessment of the current injustices faced by women does not paint a pleasant picture: an unbelievable increase in violence against women and girls across the world brought on by the pressures of the pandemic; rising poverty among women and gross under-representation in decision-making positions are only a few of the challenges that women continue to face globally.

This PPP/C government recognises the importance of women’s empowerment and the provision of equal opportunities for women and girls in Guyana, given the contributions that women can make to the country’s development. The empowerment of women, children and vulnerable groups was a pillar enshrined in the PPP/C Manifesto through incentives and programmes to access microfinance in the commercial banking system, the establishment of women’s micro and small businesses through training, mentoring and grants and increased mainstream participation in governance.

Along this grain, I wish to take a moment to commend the outstanding work of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, who has stood as a bastion in her Ministry’s neverending efforts to represent and empower our women and girls while contributing to the achievement of this government’s vision. The Minister’s work from the moment this government took office speaks for itself. It lays out a vivid story of a government that wholeheartedly believes in the value of women to our society at large.

Since its launch in July 2021, the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) Programme has seen over 1,500 women gain access to skills training in various areas; additionally, more than 4,000 women will have the chance to start up or enhance their small businesses through the recently launched ‘Empowerment Fund.’

This past weekend, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security hosted its second “We Lift” exhibition, which I had the honour to attend. That event was a pioneering one. It created a platform for women to display their talents and innovative products, services and ideas. It served as a stark reminder of the innate dynamism and ingenuity that Guyanese women possess. As I observed the intricate displays of each entrepreneur there, I was not only impressed, but I was energised by the potential that our Guyanese women hold to bring growth, success and development to yourselves, and this country as a whole.

There is a saying that goes: “Don’t wait for the right opportunity: create it.” We are committed to continually creating opportunities for women to achieve the benefits that, for too long, they have been excluded from.

Our administration believes that a concerted effort must be made not only by governments, but by the private sector, by communities, by large groups and individuals – including men- to take targeted approaches and find solutions to change this trajectory. These changes must start somewhere, and focusing on empowerment is one good place where our efforts can begin.