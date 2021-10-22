Remodeling of building for MARAD’s new office

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) commenced the bidding process for the remodeling of a building to be used as its new Head Office.

The building to be remodeled is the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Ltd.’s administrative building 1, located in La-Penitence, Georgetown.

Based on the Engineer’s estimate, the cost for the remodeling is pegged at $85.6M. The new MARAD Head Office is intended to accommodate employees from its current headquarters, as well as its Ports and Harbours Division. The consolidation of MARAD’s operation aligns with the Administration’s goal of ensuring that the Department is well-organised and efficient to better serve the local maritime sector.

Invitation to bids for the remodeling of the building was advertised in the major newspapers, for persons wishing to express interest in the project.

The remodeling works are scheduled to commence as soon as the process to select a bidder is completed and the contract is in place.