Residents’ concerns will be used to create a plan of action -PM Phillips

Residents of Courtland, Fyrish and surrounding communities along the Corentyne Coast were assured Monday, that their concerns will be used to create a plan of action to find effective solutions.

The assurance was given by Prime Minister, Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips during a community meeting in Courtland. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai. They are part of a wider cabinet outreach led by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to the East Berbice-Corentyne Region.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips embraces a resident at the community meeting.

He said government wants to be informed of residents’ issues, so that systems could be put in place to improve their livelihood.

“We went to the people with a manifesto, and it was clear that once we win the election, we will improve the lives and livelihood of all Guyanese across the country,” the Prime Minister said

He noted further that, “today’s activity is where we as cabinet ministers come out into the communities of Region Six, and listen to you the people of Region Six, to capture your concerns, capture your burning issues that are affecting you in your community, and that will help us as central government to implement projects and programmes to deal with the issues raised by you.”

The Prime Minister said the time for development is now. He said through budget 2022, government has invested $10.8 billion to develop the region. It was also highlighted that it is the first time since Guyana became an oil producing nation that government has utilised money from the sector to implement a number of projects aimed at bettering the lives of all Guyanese.

“We are a government that is focused on developing Guyana, developing all the communities in Guyana. We are not interested if you would have voted for APNU+AFC at the last elections. What is important to us is that elections have passed, we are elected, and now is the time for development in Guyana.”

He informed residents further that government is implementing a number of projects in the region, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Government is also developing the Port Mourant training centre into an oil and gas institute, one of the programmes aimed at preparing Guyanese to benefit from the opportunities that exist within the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, Vice President Bharat Jagdeo recently announced that Government will be providing 3000 part- time jobs for Region Six residents.

It was also pointed out that the Berbice Deep Water Port, which is being constructed by Canadian company CGX Energy Inc, through its subsidiary Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. (GCIE) is another avenue where jobs will be created for residents.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“Our development approach is not only to have all these huge investors to come and invest in Guyana and let Guyana earn a lot of money, but it must create jobs, and it must improve the quality of life of the people in the communities throughout Guyana. You have a government that is people centered and every dollar we spend from the Natural Resource Fund, will be to diversify the economy of Guyana, and to improve the lives and livelihood of all the people of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai said government’s presence in the region is a demonstration that they are committed to addressing the issues affecting the people. The Minister stressed that the intention is ensure that members of the Cabinet are available to the people.

Residents at the meeting.

“For us, it is not only about being in office, it is about implementing the programmes and policies which the government campaigned on… it is about building support systems so that our country can be able to move forward,” the minister stated.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is leading an outreach to Region Six with ministers of Government who have fanned out throughout the various communities.