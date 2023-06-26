Residents in the capital city to benefit from rehabilitated roads

Residents of Kitty, Lamaha Gardens, and Bel-Air Park, Georgetown, will soon benefit from roadway developments within their community.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, following a community engagement exercise Friday last, assured community members that Dhanraj Street, Garnett Street, and Da Silva Street, Kitty will be rehabilitated.

Minister Deodat Indar engaging with resident

Drainage works are also scheduled for Dhanraj Street to Middleton Street and along nearby roads.

Residents of Lamaha Gardens will soon see the desilting of the main connector drains leading to the Dennis Street canal.

Additionally, an assessment will be carried out to determine the priority roads within the community in need of resurfacing.

A recently completed road

As part of a follow-up discussion from President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s walkabout last Tuesday, residents of Bel Air Park were also engaged on issues surrounding the desilting of drains, obstructions on parapets, and the illegal disposal of garbage.

Minister Deodat Indar engaging with residents

Works were also recently completed on Barima Avenue, between Vlissingen Road, and Rupununi Street.

These community engagement exercises are a part of the government’s commitment to community development.

