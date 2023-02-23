Response to EITI Board’s temporary suspension

The Government of Guyana remains fully committed to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and it has demonstrated strong leadership in fulfilling its reporting mandate. This leadership has been manifested in our continued and unwavering efforts in working to meet all deadlines established under the EITI.

In Guyana’s case, there were a number of intervening challenges during the reporting period, including the declaration of a national flood disaster and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The challenges associated with the pandemic resulted in the EITI Board approving an extension for the 2019 report for all countries. These intervening challenges affected our data collection efforts and effectively required Guyana to submit two (2) reports in one calendar year.

More importantly, however, there has been deliberate frustration with the approval of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Independent International Consultant (‘the Independent Administrator’).

Guyana wishes to point out that its temporary suspension is solely linked to its inability to meet the statutory deadline of December 31, 2022 to submit the independent report by the Independent Administrator on the account of, in the main, the delay perpetuated by some members of the Multi-Stakeholder Group (‘MSG’).

The reasons for the delay in submitting our report were communicated to the International Secretariat of EITI. This was followed by a meeting with Dr. Mark Robinson, Executive Director of the EITI International Secretariat, seeking an extension to May 31, 2023. At this meeting, the Guyana team was assured of the requested extension.

On receipt of the letter dated February 17, 2023 regarding temporary suspension, we immediately wrote to the International Secretariat outlining once again the reasons for the delay and Guyana’s commitment to transparency in the extractive sectors.

After a prolonged period of four (4) months, the TOR for the Independent Administrator has finally been unanimously approved with two members of the Civil Society members of the MSG; Mr. Mike McCormack and Ms. Vanda Radzik, abstaining

from voting. It is indeed unfortunate that the TOR has been with the MSG for approval in excess of four months. One can only surmise about the motives concerning the actions and inactions of these members of the Civil Society Group. The way is now clear for the independent verification and compilation of the outstanding report by the Independent Administrator.

The government trusts that the country’s temporary suspension is reconsidered as Guyana seeks to urgently have its outstanding report submitted. The people of our nation should rest assured that Guyana’s transparency credentials are stronger now than it has ever been before.

This administration remains committed to ensuring that the report is submitted long before the extended date of July 31, 2023 given by the International Secretariat in its correspondence dated February 17, 2023.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has made it clear that the delay is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. He has instructed that the report be urgently completed for submission. The Government of Guyana therefore reinforces its commitment to the submission of the report without further delay.

