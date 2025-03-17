Response to Glenn Lall’s fabrications

The Ministry of Natural Resources takes this opportunity to address the latest fabrications published by Glenn Lall on March 16 in Kaieteur News under the headline “Disasters of the Oil Industry Unfolding in Guyana.” Lall’s claims demonstrate a willful disregard for facts, as we will now outline.

Claim: The fishing sector has collapsed due to oil production

Lall claims that fishing in Guyana has collapsed, with fishermen unable to catch enough to cover costs, forcing the country to import fish.

Facts: Contrary to his claim, Guyana’s fishing industry expanded by 1% in 2024. While fish production faced minor contractions (-2.2%), marine shrimp production grew by 8.5%, and aquaculture production expanded by 13.7%, with brackish water shrimp production increasing by 19.1%. Government interventions are yielding results, with the fishing industry projected to grow 5.8% in 2025. The notion that fish is now an exclusive luxury is not supported by any credible data.

Claim: Guyana has become dependent on imported fruits and vegetables

Lall suggests that local produce is failing due to oil activities, causing Guyana to import essential crops.

Facts: The other crops sub-sector grew by 10.9% in 2024 and is projected to expand by 11.7% in 2025. Expansions were recorded across vegetables, fruits, root crops, beans, cereals, coconuts, and spices, largely due to increased acreage. In particular, corn and soya production skyrocketed by 154.8% and 129.2%, respectively, fueled by government-backed investments. The claim that Guyana is suffering from crop failure and excessive reliance on imports is entirely false.

Claim: The livestock sector has been devastated

Lall asserts that livestock, including chickens and ducks, are weak and sickly, supposedly due to oil industry impacts.

Facts: The livestock sector grew by 24.6% in 2024 and is expected to expand by 7.5% in

2025. Growth was observed across all livestock categories, including poultry (31%), pork (35.3%), beef (6.9%), eggs (7.6%), and milk (6.4%). Improved poultry health was driven by vaccinations and reduced mortality rates. Additionally, in 2025, Guyana will further strengthen the industry by:

Constructing a feed pelletizer storage facility

Completing a pig slaughtering and processing plant

Establishing poultry zones for better biosecurity

Lall’s claims that Guyana’s livestock industry is failing are simply untrue.

Claim: Oil operations are causing infrastructure to collapse

Lall suggests that Guyana’s roads and bridges are failing due to overweight oil industry vehicles.

Facts: Oil revenues are financing critical infrastructure development, including the expansion of roads and bridges. While there have been cases of substandard work by some contractors, there is no logical correlation with the oil sector. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has urged citizens to report poor-quality infrastructure, and corrective measures will be taken. The government remains committed to ensuring Guyana’s infrastructure is resilient and built to support economic growth, including demands from the oil and gas sector.

Claim: No accountability for oil revenues

Lall falsely claims that the government is spending oil money without accountability and that officials refuse to disclose spending details.

Facts: This is a deliberate misrepresentation. Every dollar of oil revenue is accounted for within the national budget, which is debated and approved in Parliament. Oil revenues are deposited into the Consolidated Fund, alongside other government revenues. Spending plans and budget estimates are publicly available, item by item.

Additionally, Lall’s claim that the Vice President said he “doesn’t have to tell the nation” how oil money is spent is a fabrication. The Vice President simply explained that because funds are pooled into the national budget, expenditures are not itemized by revenue source, but all spending is transparently recorded.

Claim: The Gas-to-Energy project is a “debt trap”

Lall claims the Gas-to-Energy project is an economic disaster, that documents are being hidden, and that Guyana is in the dark.

Facts: The loan terms for the project are public and have been widely reported, including in Lall’s own newspaper. Guyana is being recognized internationally for its enviable debt-to-GDP ratio and is well-positioned to service its debts. The government has consistently outlined the Gas-to-Energy project’s economic benefits, which include:

Significant reductions in electricity costs

Lower emissions

Improved energy security

The arbitration process involving a contractor is a normal contractual procedure and does not indicate failure. The government and the contractor remain committed to project completion, and allegations of secrecy are baseless.

Claim: Oil production in Guyana is causing extreme heat and tsunami risk

Lall claims that Guyana is unbearably hot due to flaring and that ExxonMobil has acknowledged a tsunami risk.

Facts: There is no scientific basis for Lall’s claim that offshore oil production is responsible for heat fluctuations. Guyana, like the rest of the world, experiences seasonal temperature variations due to climate change and global weather patterns.

Regarding tsunamis, ExxonMobil’s Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) include disaster assessments, which is a standard practice. This does not mean that a tsunami poses a serious threat to Guyana. The likelihood of a tsunami impacting Guyana is extremely low, given its distance from seismic zones, which is an indicator of tsunami risk. Lall’s attempt to stir fear using out-of-context statements from the EIAs is deceptive.

Claim: Lack of ring-fencing has cost Guyana $20 billion

Lall claims Guyana has lost US$20 billion due to the absence of ring-fencing provisions in its oil agreements.

Facts: Ring-fencing is an accounting mechanism. Without it, oil companies can recover expenses across multiple projects, even before certain projects have started production. This defers revenue to Guyana but does not eliminate it. Lall’s claim of a US$20 billion loss for Guyana is pure fiction—there is no basis for this number.

Furthermore, Lall claims that Brazilian officials called Guyana a “cheap prostitute” for its oil deal but provides no source, no quote, and no proof. If he had any credible evidence, he would publish it—he won’t, because it doesn’t exist.

Glenn Lall has made a practice of spreading falsehoods, often relying on unverified claims, misrepresentations, and outright fabrications. His only aim is to spread mischief and be sensational to sell newspapers. The article in question lacks credible sources, and even his own former employees have spoken out about his habit of pressuring journalists to support his misleading narratives.

The reality is that Guyana’s economy is growing, its agriculture and fisheries are expanding, its livestock industry is thriving, its infrastructure is improving, and its oil revenues are accounted for. Lall’s misleading narratives serve his own interests, not those of the Guyanese people.

The Ministry of Natural Resources urges all citizens to rely on verified facts rather than the sensationalized fiction Glenn Lall regularly publishes.

