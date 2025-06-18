Response to Stabroek News Editorial “No Data on 25 by 25 Food Plan”

The Ministry of Agriculture takes note of the editorial published on June 17, 2025, in Stabroek News, as well as the related article in Stabroek Business on May 30, 2025. Several points of interest were raised regarding the ongoing implementation of the regional “25 by 2025” food import reduction initiative. Specifically, they highlight the timeline adjustment of the initiative, trends in Guyana’s food import data, and the steps taken to address food import dependency. The Ministry welcomes continued public engagement on these matters and takes this opportunity to provide clarification and context on the policy measures, data trends, and production outcomes that inform Guyana’s approach within the broader CARICOM framework.

In addressing the issues raised, the Ministry of Agriculture affirms that all policy measures implemented to reduce food imports have been thoroughly discussed in the public domain. Additionally, data on food imports remains accessible through publicly available sources, as referenced in this response.

Starting with the first identified area regarding the extension of the CARICOM 25% by 2025 initiative to 2030, this decision reflects the realities of regional and global agricultural challenges. The extension does not signal a retreat but rather a necessary recalibration to ensure sustainability and resilience in achieving food security for the Caribbean.

Moreover, the extension of the CARICOM 25% by 2025 initiative to 2030 reflects a strategic shift towards achieving concrete production targets rather than relying on reductions in the nominal food import bill. Guyana and the region remain price takers in the global food market (both in terms of exports and imports), and the continued escalation of food prices worldwide, has directly influenced import expenditures. Attempting therefore to lower the nominal food import bill in an environment of rising global food costs, will never be a true or fair reflection of Guyana’s agricultural progress.

Instead, a more appropriate metric for assessing the initiative’s success would be the real food import bill, which adjusts for inflation and provides a clearer picture of the actual reduction in dependency on external food sources. This approach better accounts for external price shocks and allows policymakers to focus on substantive improvements in domestic agricultural output rather than being constrained by external market fluctuations. Such an assessment in fact reveals a moderate increase of 5% over the period 2020 to 2024 (relative of course to a nominal increase of 31% over the comparable period) but an actual decline of approximately 8% from 2023 to 2024 for the region in real terms[1].

Even with the vigorous national supply-side efforts, it is reasonable to expect a moderate rise in the real food bill, making imports relatively more expensive. In the case of Guyana, this may result from three main reasons:

Global food prices rise faster than domestic food prices; The country’s heavy reliance on key food imports that it does not currently produce (wheat for instance); National demand growth outpacing local supply (possibly caused by rising incomes and increased demands for higher value foods among others)

Figure 1: Trajectory of the Regional Food Import Bill

As can be observed in figure 1, there is very moderate growth in the real food import bill for the region compared to its nominal growth. The linear trend line as well projects modest growth over the medium term.

Table 1: The FFPI and Nominal and Real Food Import Bill for CARICOM

DATE FFPI= (2014-2016)* NOMINAL FOOD IMPORT BILL (US$) FFPI = (2018) REAL FOOD IMPORT BILL (US$) = 2018 2020 98.1 4,637,199,000 102.4028 4,528,390,492 2021 125.7 5,508,514,000 131.3125 4,194,964,729 2022 144.5 6,455,964,000 150.9213 4,277,701,043 2023 124.5 6,715,525,000 130.0442 5,164,031,117 2024 122.0 6,082,437,000 127.4106 4,773,887,903

Source: ITC Trade Map and the FAO data as at 17th June 2025

* The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) was rebased to 2018 since that year was a stable one preceding the onset of COVID-19

With respect the question of food imports, for Guyana, the Food-Final Consumption Imports reported in the Bank of Guyana (BoG) Statistical Bulletin (and quoted by the Stabroek News) and the actual food import bill for Guyana are related concepts but not the same. The Food-Final Consumption Imports would typically include only imports of food items destined directly for final consumption by households. Utilizing data from the ITC Trade Map[2] and the FAO, the following data was calculated for Guyana capturing the years over which the 25 by 2025 Initiative would have been implemented:

Table 2: Nominal and Real Food Import Data for Guyana

Date Nominal Food Import Bill (US$) Real Food Import Bill (US$) =2018 2020 252,545,000 246,619,215 2021 359,627,000 273,871,062 2022 406,854,000 269,580,156 2023 501,850,000 385,907,135 2024 513,267,000 402,844,965

Source: ITC Trade Map and the FAO data as at 17th June 2025

As can be seen in table 2, the real food import growth was moderate relative to the nominal food import bill. Between 2020 and 2024, Guyana’s nominal food import bill grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.40%, while the real food import bill, adjusted to 2018 dollars, grew at an annualized rate of 13.05%. This means that about 6.35 percentage points of the growth — or nearly 33% of it — was driven by rising prices rather than greater volumes of imported food. In other words, once inflation is stripped away, we find that only two-thirds of that growth reflects more food being imported — the other one-third came from higher global prices.

Recognising these economic realities, the emphasis (not the general focus of reducing the food import bill) has been shifted to production targets. By prioritizing production targets, the initiative ensures that the national food security objectives remain at the forefront. Extending the initiative to 2030 therefore, aligns with the long-term vision of sustainable agricultural development and ensures that CARICOM states can meet their food security goals in a practical and measurable manner.

Tangible advancements have been made in food production, private sector investment, and agricultural infrastructure in support of the initiative. Since the launch of the initiative in 2021, reported regional food production for targeted commodities[3] has increased appreciably as per table 3 below:

Table 3: CARICOM Member Countries’ Annual Achievement Rates Against 2025 Target[4]

YEAR TOTAL OVERALL TARGET (2025) (MT) ANNUAL PRODUCTION (MT) ACHIEVEMENT RATE (%) 2022 3,347,490 1,919,188 57 2023 2,972,267 2,090,461 70 2024 2,887,089 2,362,321 82

Source: CARICOM Secretariat

The setting of the targets remains a consultative process engaging all of the CARICOM Member States in identifying the specific priority items that would be targeted nationally, and the establishment of realistic targets.

At the regional level, the data shows, there has been increasingly stronger growth year-on-year for the achievement rate, with an overall growth in production of 23.1% between 2022 to 2024. In fact, accelerated production growth has been achieved with 8.9% and 13% registered between 2022 -2023 and 2023 – 2024 respectively.

Table 4 highlights Guyana’s annual achievement rates against its 2025 target.

Table 4: Guyana’s Annual Achievement Rates Against 2025 Target

YEAR TOTAL OVERALL TARGET (2025) (MT) ANNUAL PRODUCTION (MT) ACHIEVEMENT RATE (%) 2022 1,594,582 898,847 56 2023 1,358,329 1,115,707 82 2024 1,425,940 1,260,020 88

Source: CARICOM Secretariat

Guyana’s performance was nothing short of exceptional, exceeding the region’s average achievement rates. This is, despite consistently having the highest targets and output levels in the region, as reported.

These outcomes did not occur by chance, but were primarily driven by robust supply-side interventions, underpinned by a comprehensive strategy encompassing investments in infrastructure, technology, and policy reform. These efforts were designed to boost productivity, lower production costs, and secure a stable and adequate food supply, thereby contributing to price stability and enhanced food security. Outlined below are some of the key supply-side measures implemented by the Government over the past four years:

Improving Agricultural Productivity

Rice – by 2025 produce 804,000 MT, or a 12.4% increase from 2024 Over the past 4 years, three high-yielding rice varieties (GRDB 16, GRDB IICA 17 and GRDB 18) have been released for commercial production, boosting the productivity and sustainability of the industry. Rice yield has moved from 5.7 tons/ha 2020 to 6.6 tons/ha in 2024. Brackish water shrimp – From 2021 (92,782kg) to 2024 (1.28 million kg) production increased by 1116% completing approximately 1400 acres (170 pounds) valuing 1.8 billion dollars. Onverwagt prawns project – The Onverwagt Prawns Project (OPP) commenced in November 2022. By the end of 2025, 14 ponds will be in production with 185 mt with an expected revenue of $370 Million. Corn and Soya – Starting with 125 acres in 2021, the cultivation area expanded significantly to 12,000 acres in December 2024. By 2025, the goal is to cultivate 25,000 acres twice annually, with potential for further expansion. By the end of next year [2025] Guyana will be producing all the corn and soya for its poultry industry, that we currently import. This will allow for a saving of about US $30 million to be realized. Coconut- As a result of our decentralization program for coconuts, production of coconuts has grown significantly over the previous four years. Presently, Guyana has ten coconut nurseries that produce coconut seedlings for distribution and sale. They are situated in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 9. New Acreage for coconuts – 7,113 acres since 2020 Total Acres cultivated as of December 2024 – approx. 32,556 acres In 2024, Hope Coconut Industries Limited, or Hope Estate, performed exceptionally well, having produced approximately 51,320 coconut seedlings by the end of December. Blackeye Peas and Red Beans 2,000 acres of land for black-eyed and red peas being prepared. Land preparation and application of limestones completed at Kimbia. 32 km out of 34km road is completed. Silo with 1500 tonnes capacity to store beans High Value Crops Niche Vegetables: lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli: From 2021 to 2025 May, 695 shade houses were constructed, with 92 being constructed in 2025 thus far. Agriculture Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (launched in January 2022): Fifty-two (52) shade houses currently being cultivated with high-value crops including bell pepper, carrot, cauliflower, celery, chili pepper, cilantro, curly kale, garden beet, garlic, hot pepper, lettuce, mint, parsley, and sweet pepper. Additionally, two (2) are being utilised as a nursery for seedlings of high-value crops and training. From 2022 to date, the project has earned an estimated G$32 million. AIEP Pepper Jelly was recently launched in Massy Stores. AIEP Expansion (Hydroponic): US$4.5 Million program is expected to benefit 300 youths from Regions 2, 5, and 10, introducing them to advanced technology in growing, processing, and marketing. Spices: Guyana’s spice industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by targeted government investments and strategic initiatives. Since 2020, over $50 million has been allocated to procure high-quality planting materials for key spices, including ginger, turmeric, nutmeg, and black pepper, benefiting more than 2,000 farmers nationwide. Livestock Embryo Transfer programme– to date there have been 238 confirmed pregnancies with 56 calf births. Barbados Black Belly Sheep Project– 1,000 sheep were received (744 ewes and 256 rams). To date 536 lambs were born. 116 placed were placed into our breeding programme while 158 farmers were beneficiaries. Imported Bulls produced 245 calves in 2024 Pasture development of 28,000 acres being upgraded in four Regions namely Regions 3,5,6 and 10. Black Giants: Produced and distributed 116,734 birds Hatching eggs: For the first time ever, produced 144,886 broiler eggs in 2024 Improvement of the Apiculture Sector: over 120 million was expended to procure PPE and hive equipment to equip 5,000 apiculturists. Honey production has increased by 900%. Promulgated establishment of Tunnel Ventilated Pens– the introduction of this system of intensive farming for broilers will reduce the incidence the endemic diseases, increase biosecurity and increase production of meat and hatching eggs. So far 15 such pens have been established nationally. Modular Duck Processing Facility. The following activities were undertaken: Procurement of 5 duck hatchers and Incubators and 1 chick hatcher and incubator Procurement of a Modular Duck Processing Facility- this will allow for the slaughter of approximately 500-600 birds per day in keeping with international best practices. Center of Excellence IICA and the Government of Guyana are partnering for the development of a Centre of Excellence for young people in the field of Agriculture in Guyana and the region. The Guyana School of Agriculture will be transformed into the IICA-Guyana Centre of Excellence, for studies in the field of Agriculture focusing on innovation and resilience. The estimated cost of establishing the Center of Excellence is in the vicinity of G$1.5 Billion.

Infrastructure Development

Over $1.4 billion infrastructural developments have been completed in the Tacama area; 40 km of access roads; commenced silo / storage facilities to process and store corn and soy, Construct a wharf in Tacama for the transport of the commodity to market.

The Fisheries Landing Site Enhancement Project commenced in 2023 costing over $300 million targeting over 100 landing sites across the country through the construction of washroom facilities, sheds, wharves, solar lighting, ramps and office building.

Farm-to-Market Road: A series of farm-to-market roads have been constructed in areas such as: Belle West, Canal #2 in Region 3, Nabacalis Middle Walk and Victoria, Friendship, Buxton, in Region 4 and rehabilitated the access road at Onderneeming (Phase II), Region 2, Golden Fleece, Good Hope (Region 2) and Hague and Orange Field (Region 3).

Strategic Flood Protection Structures in Region 6 (Hope Like Canal Project). Flood Relief Embankment: Flood Protection for 360,966 acres, 27 KM embankment from No. 51/52 to Vreed-en-Vriendschap and 2 Hope-Like Canal. The Flood relief embankment is constructed along the Canje River from No. 51/52 to Vreed-en-Vriendschap . The total cost of the project is G$2,872,681,090. The project is 85 % completed. .

Abattoirs -Commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art abattoir in Region 5 in November 2022, with an investment of $599.3 million.

Initiated the construction of a swine abattoir through a Public-Private Partnership, with the access road, bridge, and fence already completed.

Construction of Labs Food Safety Lab valued at approx. $550M: A food analytical laboratory has been constructed, and equipped, and will be operationalized to deliver services to stakeholders. Tissue culture lab approx. $380 M to ramp up production, moving from 15,000 plantlets to produce one million plantlets per year.



Strengthening Marketing and Distribution

Re-orient the GMC to suit the needs of farmers

Development of agro-processing industry to enhance exports and reduce the country’s import dependence by creating an enabling environment for an efficient and competitive local manufacturing sector.

Establishment of 13 processing facilities across Guyana, benefitting approximately 2,500 farmers.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Agriculture reiterates that the policy measures undertaken to curb food imports have been transparently and comprehensively aired in the public domain. Moreover, data on food imports continues to be readily accessible through established public sources, as has been referenced throughout this response.

[1] This is based on data as presented in the ITC Trade Map as at 17th June, 2025.

[2] HS CODES 02-04; 07-12; 15-21 were used in analysis.

[3] Ginger and turmeric, corn and soy, rice, coconut, root crops, fruits, niche vegetables (onions, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, red cabbage, poultry, meat (chevron, mutton, and beef), fish, table eggs.

[4] Totals are summation of individual annual targets and output by reporting Member States.