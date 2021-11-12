Restaurant week kicks off

Guyana restaurant week kick – started on Friday with a variety of mouthwatering dishes to satisfy the taste buds of patrons on a budget.

Restaurant week is celebrated under the theme “Eat, Explore Repeat,” and is scheduled to last from November 12 to 21.

DPI visited the Herdmanston Lodge Hotel at Anira Street, Georgetown, on Friday. The restaurant was buzzing with activity, as patrons grabbed the opportunity to dine at a significantly reduced cost.

The lunch menu featured two options of appetisers, four main dishes and two light desserts.

Trevor Smith, Marketing Coordinator of Herdmanston Lodge Hotel

Trevor Smith, marketing coordinator of the hotel noted that the history of the restaurant is what makes it special and sets it apart from other places. He said there is a great line up of delicacies on the menu for this week.

“So, it is always our hope and our drive to keep that level, a level of service. So, the history ties in with our business and that is what we always try to bring to the Guyanese public and those who are visiting us…So for example, this week I checked the menu, we have a really excellent menu both lunch and dinner,” he noted.

He said restaurant week provides the opportunity to promote the services of the restaurant.

“For us, it really gives us an opportunity to boost our restaurant because at Herdmanston Lodge, for some reason or the other a lot of persons thought it was a very elitist kind of space where only certain kinds of persons or meetings are held. So, it gives us an opportunity to really push our restaurant,” he said.

Damon Crandian, Restaurant and Event Supervisor.

Restaurant and Event Supervisor, Damon Crandian stated that detailed preparation was necessary to cater to the needs of customers. He said he is pleased with the responses of the persons so far.

“So, we want to produce excellent and fast service… I’m already satisfied, the restaurant was full today, so I’m happy to see many more faces. You know the pandemic come and we’re still in the pandemic but not so bad, so I’m happy to see the restaurant full today,” he noted.

At the launch of restaurant week on Thursday at the Hard Rock Café, MovieTowne, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond stated that culinary experiences play an important role in the country’s tourism product, noting that tourism is currently the third largest export earner outside of oil and gas and gold production sectors.

Chicken Paella with fondant potato, and seasonal greens -one of the option menu offered at Herdmanston Lodge Hotel

This means that it is a sustainable way in which Guyana could continue to earn income even after oil and gas is gone

“The culinary experience, that dining experience adds to the hospitality and adds to the value of this destination Guyana that we are promoting. So, don’t think that your restaurants, your establishments don’t add value and that it does not matter. When people come away from your restaurant they must come away with a positive experience” the minister said.

The Herdmanston Lodge is one of 22 participating restaurants in restaurant week, which provides a platform for culinary tourism where patrons can eat, explore and repeat.