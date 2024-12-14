Restorative Justice trainers ready to make their mark on Guyana’s justice system

Seventeen persons are now better trained in restorative justice and are ready to play their part in integrating the doctrine into Guyana’s legal system.

A closing ceremony was on Friday held at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, for the five-day ‘Trainer of Trainers’ refresher course on restorative practices.

These sessions were conducted by International Mediator and Mediation Coach, Dr Dianne Williams.

The training incorporated an emotional intelligence workshop to enhance the trainers’ emotional and mental fitness for their roles.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

Restorative justice is an alternative approach that focuses on rehabilitating offenders through a process of reconciliation with their victims and the community at large.

It only applies to minor, non-violent offences, and allows the offender to give back to the community while avoiding the stigma of a prison record.

The participants will now join the existing cohort of practitioners who are determined to educate Guyanese on the doctrine and reducing the heavy backlog of cases.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Pastor Wendell Jeffrey lauded the government’s efforts to bring this international best practice into Guyana’s legal landscape.

Pointing to his studies in criminology and career as a religious practitioner, Jeffrey said that now being a trainer is a significant step forward in contributing to the enhancement of Guyana’s legal landscape.

“Restorative justice now brings the process full circle, where I can be more involved in what I do. With the support of the government and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, we can now fan out around the country and bring the resolve, the correction and the restitution that is needed. So, I am very excited about where we are and the future for the criminal justice system in Guyana,” he expressed.

For retired Essequibo teacher, Judy Lall, this intensive training has reinforced the teaching methods she has employed throughout her career. Lall envisions a Guyana more unified, peaceful and structured, once restorative justice becomes widespread.

“As a teacher, although we never used the words “restorative justice”, I have always been practicing it – in the community, in the church, wherever. So, it is nothing new. But if we can expand it, I think we would be doing so much justice to our country, and it will bring so much positivity to the lives of people,” she asserted.

Another participant, Omattie Madray said she firmly believes that restorative justice will transform Guyana’s justice system.

“This process could really create a turnaround and really help communities to address some serious matters with real solid community actions and really be able to take responsibility for what happens within the community,” Madray posited.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC spoke of the Needham’s Point Declaration, which was adopted at the CCJ Academy for Law’s 7th Biennial Conference held in October 2023.

The declaration outlined 39 recommendations for creating a modern and efficient criminal justice system. A key aspect was the implementation of restorative justice into the formal justice system across the Commonwealth Caribbean.

“That was done last year in Barbados. We had already passed our restorative justice act by the time they made those declarations. So, Guyana is perhaps way ahead of the Caribbean in terms of restorative justice and its implementation,” the AG pointed out.

He said that these trainers are now part of history, as this phase will, in the years to come be referred to as the birthing process that made restorative justice a permanent feature of Guyana’s legal system.

“Your task is going to be a very critical one going forward. You are the ones now who we will take across the country to train those who will be practicing and operating in the region. The future of this project essentially lies in your hands. You are now the ambassadors of this brand and you will now have to take it forward,” he emphasised.

Already, the government has set up restorative justice offices in regions three, four, six and ten.

Welfare officers, counsellors, civil society organisations and magistrates have also been trained for effective implementation of the doctrine.

