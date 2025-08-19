Restoring hope and autonomy: 50 individuals to receive prosthetic limbs

More than 50 amputees will no longer be confined by their disabilities as they will receive prosthetic limbs free of cost to improve mobility and their quality of life, made possible under the inaugural India–CARICOM Prosthetic Limbs Camp.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Health, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the High Commission of India in Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr Amit Telang; Director of Disability and Rehabilitation Services in Guyana, Dr Ariane Mangar; High Commissioner of Belize to Guyana, Gale Miller-Garnett; Deputy Programme Manager of Health Sector Development at CARICOM, Dr Serena Bender-Pelswijk; stakeholders and amputees at the launch on Monday

Launched at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre in Georgetown on Monday, this life-changing programme has restored hope and autonomy by providing improved mobility to these individuals in need.

At the camp, professionals are working with recipients to ensure proper fitting, training, and adjustment to the prosthetics.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony emphasised the significant impact of prosthetics on an individual’s life.

“But now that you have your own mobility, you don’t have to depend on anybody to come and bring you something. It gives you a lot of independence. And I am sure, because of their young age, that very soon, too, if they are not working, they will go back to work, which will be awesome for them,” the health minister stated.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Elaborating further on the impact of the initiative, Dr Anthony said, “We believe that this is just the beginning; this is not a one-off arrangement. We want this to be a continuous engagement that we have so that more people can benefit.”

High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, confirmed India’s promise to enhance relations in the region and announced that the project will also include other CARICOM states.

High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr Amit Telang

Dr. Ariane Mangar, Director of Disability and Rehabilitation Services in Guyana, explained that this partnership is helping individuals with amputations to regain independence, mobility, and dignity.

She said that 35 prosthetic limbs are finished and aims to complete 50 more before the camp ends.

Director of Disability and Rehabilitation Services in Guyana, Dr Ariane Mangar

Both Guyana and India are demonstrating how international cooperation can bring real change, restore mobility and improve lives.

High Commissioner of Belize to Guyana, Gale Miller-Garnett and Deputy Programme Manager of Health Sector Development at CARICOM, Dr Serena Bender-Pelswijk, were also present at the ceremony.