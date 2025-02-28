Road projects nationwide will enhance security efforts, national development – Min Edghill

Guyana’s fast-growing road infrastructure will boost national development and enhance the operational efficiency of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill shared this notion while delivering a comprehensive presentation during Thursday’s session of the annual Police Officers’ Conference at the GPF headquarters.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivering his presentation

Minister Edghill provided a detailed account of the road works in various regions and said the projects will play an integral role in improving national security.

In addition to expediting transport times for residents, he stated that the upgraded and newly constructed roads will enable faster and smoother response times for law enforcement.

The government’s recent initiative to install radar speed signs along the roadways will aid in enforcing speeding laws and improve public safety.

Roads are also mandated to have streetlights.

Police ranks at the conference

These efforts are innovative investments as the GPF continues to increase traffic law enforcement activities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had previously instructed engineers to ensure e-ticketing systems are installed on all new highways.

Meanwhile, some ongoing projects include the rehabilitation of the Linden-Soesdyke highway and Aubrey Barker Street’s extension from the Eagle roundabout to Ogle.

Police ranks at the conference

Another particularly pertinent project is the widening of the frequently used Sussex Street.

Hinterland regions should expect to see extensive roadworks being carried out in Mabaruma, Moruca, Matthews Ridge, and Arakaka.

Minister Edghill said these efforts go beyond major development projects and extend to developing roads within communities.

Small contractors are awarded the contracts for these works.

