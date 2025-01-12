Road works will bring relief to residents of Strathspey, Buxton

The residents of Strathspey and Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara will soon benefit from infrastructural works aimed at significantly reducing traffic congestion in their communities.

Six roads, totalling $63.4 million, are being upgraded in Strathspey, while 23 roads are under construction in Buxton. The total investment for the Buxton roads is estimated to be $258.8 million.

The road works for both communities are slated to be completed in March 2025.

Speaking at a community engagement at Strathspey on Saturday, the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced that the main access road will soon undergo revetment due to its deplorable state.

Saturday’s community engagement was led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The minister explained that his technical staff “observed that there are some outstanding things [that need to be addressed]. We have a failure of the main road right here because of the trucks that have been coming through the community. We are going to advertise that because we have to do some revetment.”

He noted that the other infrastructural works along the railway embankment and repairs to the bridge will be addressed as work progresses on the East Coast four-lane road project.

Responding to multiple requests by residents, Minister Edghill promised “to put in the culvert. We have already started the driveway. There is one utility pole that has to be removed. So, within a matter of weeks, we will be able to get that wrapped up. So, you will be able to drive all the way into the school.”



Minister Edghill inspected ongoing projects in Strathspey such as the Loam Road Phase by Monifa Marcus Maintenance and Construction Company with a price tag of $10.7 million.

Benchmark Construction is executing the construction of Strathspey Loam Road Phase Two valued at $10.7 million.

Caesar’s Construction & General Service is constructing Strathspey Loam Road Phase Three at a cost of $10.7 million.

Meanwhile, the construction of Cemetery Road Phase Four in Buxton is being executed by NOVAD Investments & General Contractors at a cost of $14.9 million.

Adams Construction & Real Estate Services is constructing Company Road from East Coast Highway Northwards in Buxton Phase Three that is valued at $14.4 million.

Works on the construction of Company Road from East Coast Highway Northwards, Buxton Phase Four is being carried out by J&L Construction and General Services, at a cost of $14.4 million.

