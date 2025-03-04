Roads at Nappi, Region Nine to be transformed

Amerindian villages across Guyana are experiencing unparalleled infrastructure development to improve access to these remote areas and drive economic growth.

One such village is Nappi in Region Nine, where the transformation of the laterite road to asphaltic concrete is now 75 per cent complete.

Road works on Nappi, Region Nine

These developments led by the PPP/C Government are stimulating industries such as agriculture, mining, and tourism.

These efforts increased economic activity and job creation in what was termed previously underdeveloped communities during the APNU+AFC government’s reign.

The upgrade to asphaltic concrete will address the daily challenges residents face with dust.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the prime coat application has been completed, with only paving and auxiliary works remaining.

The $149.3 million project is being executed by Condor Construction Inc and includes the installation of culverts that are already on-site.

The project’s early stages saw the Village Council, engineers, and the contractor collaborating to identify priority areas for upgrades. The joint effort ensured villagers were integrally involved in the process.

The village received an unpriced bill of quantities to ensure transparency, while some residents secured employment through the initiative.

When completed, the upgraded road will have lasting impacts resulting in enhanced connectivity, boosting trade, and improving access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

The undertaking will support more than 600 residents when it is finished.

A sum of $800 million was expended for similar upgrades in the Amerindian villages of Shulinab, Karaudaunau, and Awarewaunau in December 2024.

The administration allocated some $9 billion for hinterland road developments this year to continue its effort to improve connectivity in the hinterland.

