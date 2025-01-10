Rockstone welcomes progress on securing land title

The Rockstone community in Region Ten will soon acquire its land tenure rights, thanks to the government’s efforts over the past four years.

On Wednesday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, held an engagement with Rockstone community members.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai led the ministerial-engagement with residents on Wednesday

The community engagement allowed residents of Rockstone to ask questions, raise concerns, and provide input.

Rockstone’s Toshao, Deino Williams, said the visit signals that the process will soon be completed. The land titling process began in 1994.

“It’s a joyous moment currently to see that it is coming to a close. And with the visit of the three ministers, I can say that we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” Williams said during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He expressed his satisfaction with the extensive consultations that allowed community members to contribute meaningfully. Williams also acknowledged the role of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in accelerating the land titling process.

Toshao Deino Williams

According to the Toshao, approximately 300 residents will benefit from secured land within the proposed area when the titling process is completed.

The village leader also gave his reassurance that all residents would benefit equally.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai noted that the process faced numerous delays, but promised that it is now closer to completion. She informed the residents that based on a technical evaluation, Rockstone is now eligible for land title in keeping with the Amerindian Act of 2006.

Minister Sukhai said that all issues must be addressed at the technical level before a report is submitted to cabinet.

Scene from the engagement in Rockstone

The Minister of Amerindian Affairs said that due to the government’s commitment to advancing land rights, the First People of Guyana now own 16.4 per cent of the country’s landmass, a significant increase from just six per cent.

Meanwhile, Ministers Bharrat and Walrond committed their ministries’ support to developing the forestry and tourism sectors.

This process forms part of the comprehensive Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project, which seeks to accelerate the legal demarcation and titling of lands owned by the first people.

To eliminate any encumbrances that may affect the process, multiple agencies were required to collaborate such as the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Forestry Commission.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond Scene from the engagement in Rockstone Scene from the engagement in Rockstone Scene from the engagement in Rockstone

