Sand Creek, Rupunau families receive new homes

A 32-year-old mother of five, Jennifer Douglas, says her life has been transformed after receiving a new home under the government’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

Douglas, one of the beneficiaries in Sand Creek Village, Region Nine, said the new structure provides safety and dignity for her family, especially for her daughter, who lives with a disability.

Jennifer Douglas with her kids and their new home

“I was struggling in my old house… this new home means everything for my children, especially my little daughter, who doesn’t have an arm,” Douglas told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She said the village council recommended her for a new home because she needs it, and she is very grateful for the support.

One of the new homes was handed over

Douglas is among 30 families who received keys to brand-new homes on Sunday, as Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn, handed over 20 houses in Sand Creek and 10 in the village of Rupunau.

The initiative is part of a wider programme in which 120 homes in the hinterland were built across Region Nine, fulfilling a direct commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister Croal said the housing programme is designed not only to uplift families but to strengthen village economies by ensuring all construction inputs come from the communities themselves.

Ministers of Housing, Collin Croal and Vanessa Benn and Regional Chairwoman of Region Nine, Vania Albert

“The blocks were made here, the wood was cut here, and the labour was paid right here in the village. This is how your government operates: we invest in people, and we invest in communities,” he stated.

The minister highlighted that the beneficiaries were selected in the village, with a focus on the most vulnerable families.

Minister Croal also reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government is delivering on its manifesto and will continue to invest in housing, education, health, and water access across the hinterland.

In Rupunau Village, the project injected over $35 million into the local economy.

Minister Croal urged residents to make use of the expanding opportunities in training, education, and local development programmes.

“We will not disappoint you. Work with us, use the opportunities, and together we will continue moving your villages forward,” he said.

The Hinterland Housing Programme continues to advance the government’s commitment to improving living standards and ensuring development is experienced in every community.