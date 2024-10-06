Santa Aratack gets new community kitchen

Residents of Santa Aratack in Region Three have received a modern communal kitchen for the first time.

As a gift from the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, the facility will see almost 50 nursery and primary school children receiving fresh, well-balanced meals.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) was granted the privilege of capturing the emotional and historical moment while speaking to some residents.

Headmistress Muriel Patterson expressed how important the gift is to the younger residents.

“I want to say thanks so much for providing this kitchen. It came at a time of need for us. I want to say thank you so much to the president for listening to us and the MoM for coming onboard to help out” she told DPI.

Head Cook, Roseann Samuels also relayed how the new facility will expedite her culinary duties.

She explained, “this new kitchen will help me to do my work more efficiently because it has all the facilities inside and I’m more comfortable working in the kitchen.”

Community councillor and mother of two, Raisa Williams also shared how the kitchen will aid in lessening the burden of working parents like herself.

“I work during the day so it is kind of difficult for me to cook for my child, so it will help me a lot. They [will] provide for my child and I’m grateful for that,” said Williams.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and members of MoM facilitated the handing over on Sunday.

The modern amenity is fully furnished and capable of comfortably facilitating meal preparation.

Minister McCoy highlighted the pivotal role the kitchen and other government meal programmes play in encouraging students to attend school and focus on their education.

He stressed that, “it is our responsibility, men and women, to work towards the advancement of our respective communities and communities in general and our country as a whole.” Thus far, MoM has launched similar initiatives in Regions Four and Nine and intends to expand to Region Six.

