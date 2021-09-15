School for Lusignan prisoners, female prison to be relocated

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, has announced a range of new projects that will transform several agencies within the security sector.

Addressing residents of Anna Regina, during a recent Cabinet outreach to Region Two, Minister Benn said the ministry will be implementing a host of new initiatives that will see improvements across Guyana.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP in Region Two

Included is the construction of a facility that will be used as a school for inmates at the Lusignan prison. Minister Benn said the correctional facility which houses some 1,200 individuals, aims to reform inmates.

“We want to rehabilitate those persons; we want to intercept and mitigate issues. We have to make provisions in case things go bad that we got to deal with some people who need rehabilitation of that form being incarcerated.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP handing over smoke detector to a resident in Region Two.

He said also that the female prison located in New Amsterdam, Berbice will soon be relocated to the East Coast of Demerara.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn noted that the ministry has commissioned three police stations to mitigate crime. Two of the stations were completed in Aurora and Suddie, while another was established in Charity, Essequibo.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP handing over helmet to a resident in Region Two.

The projects were executed by the Guyana Defence Force’s Engineering Unit.

Further, the minister distributed a large quantity of motorcycle helmets and smoke detectors to residents as a safety measure.

He also related that residents would be able to access new services at their convenience. These include registration of births and deaths and passport applications at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) office in Anna Regina.