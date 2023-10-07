Scores walk for Agriculture Month 2023, promoting healthy lifestyles

The government has planned several activities in observance of Agriculture Month this October under the theme “Accelerating Vision 25 by 2025: Investing in Agri Businesses and Food Security.

On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Agriculture partnered with the Ministry of Health for a fitness walk from Movie Town to the Umana Yana, Kingston Georgetown.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Delma Nedd spoke with the media during the walk.

She said it was good to see so many people on the walk and she hopes that they are inspired to live a healthy lifestyle.

“We would have started with an interfaith and today it’s our walk and it’s all about fitness and you have to eat well. You have to live well. So, agriculture brings an awareness of a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

There will also be several Farmers Market Days in various parts of the country starting on Sunday, October 8, at Leonora, West Coast Demerara and Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.

The market begins at 6 hours and the public is encouraged to take advantage of cheap agricultural produce.

On October 16 this year, a World Food Day exhibition and fair will be held at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground Bourda.

“At that event, we will also have agro-processors. We will have the different agencies showcased. We will have 13 agencies, So, it’s a good opportunity… There will be distribution of plants exercise… If you need seeds, if you need citrus plants, [and] if you need coconut seedlings, come out on the 16th of October and this will be distributed freely,” the PS stated. From October 20th to 22nd, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre will host the Agri Investment Forum and Expo. This will create networking, business and investment opportunities with local, regional and international partners.

