Second round of JOF Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary School Debating Competition sees opposing teams victorious

The second round of the 2022 edition of the JOF Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary School Debating Competition continued Tuesday.

Six secondary schools competed at various venues. Mahdia Secondary School faced off with Winifred Gaskin Memorial Secondary at the Mahdia Secondary School, while Three Miles Secondary School and Friendship Secondary School competed in the National Centre for Educational Research Development’s auditorium. St. Joseph High School competed against West Demerara Secondary School in St. Joseph High School’s auditorium.

The teams debated the moot: “The Success of a school should be determined primarily by its performance at external examinations.”

Winifred Gaskin Secondary who opposed the moot emerged victorious with 232 points against Mahdia Secondary who gained 208 points.

West Demerara Secondary School gained 307 points opposing the moot while St. Joseph High gained 291 points on the proposing side. The best speaker award was copped by Keba Evelyn from West Demerara Secondary.

Also opposing the moot and emerging victorious was Three Miles Secondary School with 276 points while Friendship Secondary School gained 254 points.

