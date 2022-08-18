Second vessel to accommodate Mabaruma passengers  

The Transport & Harbours Department wishes to inform the general public that the MV Barima is being made available to transport passengers from T&HD’s Goods Wharf on Saturday at 1:00 PM. This as the MV Kimbia, which is scheduled to depart Port Georgetown at 1:00 PM today, has reached its passenger capacity of 250 on board.

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, having visited the Goods Wharf a short while ago, made the decision for a second vessel on Saturday to accommodate the remaining passengers.

For today’s departure, a decision was also taken to accommodate pensioners, children, and persons journeying from far, on the vessel.

Minister Edghill says while he understands the discomfort, he is urging passengers to understand that safety must come first. He says everything will be done to ensure passengers returning home to Mabaruma, do so safely.

The Transport & Harbours Department would like to thank the general public for their understanding of this situation and for their support

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

