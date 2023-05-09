Sectional road repairs to begin soon in East Ruimveldt

Residents of East Ruimveldt will soon benefit from road enhancement, as Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has committed to facilitating sectional repairs in a number of areas in the community.

The minister on Tuesday conducted a walkabout in the area. He visited California Square, Market Street, and Texas Circle, inspecting the state of the roads there.

The minister said poor drainage has contributed significantly to the undermining of the roads, adding that persons have reached out concerning this.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill conducted a walkabout in East Ruimveldt on Tuesday

“We’re going to be able to do some sectional repairs to make commute in these areas better, while we deal with the flooded roads,” he related.

The ministry’s Special Projects Unit will visit the area shortly to assess and commence the process.

Repairs on the road arteries linking the community to Mandela Avenue and West Front Road were also discussed, as the current state of these roads poses a difficulty for commuters.

“We’re going to do like what we would have done in other areas. We are going to put in a concrete strip so they don’t have to be in the mud. Not everybody owns their own car, some people still use public transportation. When they get off their buses or are going to their buses, they must be able to get there tidily, so we are going to be bringing them out of the mud,” he stated.

He made an appeal to the motorcyclists who regularly traverse these areas at breakneck speed to extend consideration for the residents.

“Once you fix a strip, it looks like the bikers believe that this becomes their racing circuit, so we have to be able to appeal to them to get better cooperation for the children and for the elderly.”

On Monday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, also paid a visit to the area, where he announced that critical drainage works will be executed within two weeks’ time.

