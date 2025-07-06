Security enhanced in Region Two with the commissioning of five new facilities

Anna Regina Divisional Headquarters

Charity Fire Station

Anna Regina Command Centre

Charity Police Station

Charity Boathouse

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally and Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Errol Watts, officially commissioned five major security infrastructure projects in Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam) on Saturday.

The projects comprise the Anna Regina Divisional Headquarters, the Charity Fire Station, the Anna Regina Command Centre, the fully reconstructed Charity Police Station, and the newly established Charity Boathouse.

Together, these state-of-the-art facilities represent a combined investment of more than G$481 million, aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening law enforcement capacity, and bringing essential services closer to residents.

The Divisional Headquarters in Anna Regina, completed at a cost of G$215.1 million, is outfitted with modern policing amenities, including male and female lockups, interview rooms, child-friendly and domestic violence units, traffic and CID offices, a conference room, and an IT-enabled command centre.

Newly commissioned Divisional Headquarters in Anna Regina

Adjacent to the facility is the Anna Regina Command Centre, constructed for G$32.4 million, which includes an operations room, administrative offices, and space for strategic planning and emergency coordination.

In Charity, the fully reconstructed Charity Police Station, built at a cost of G$62.7 million, now features upgraded male, female, and juvenile lockups; a witness and ID parade room; marine and immigration offices; CID and traffic departments; and accommodation for officers.

The station also includes a child-friendly area and a dedicated unit for responding to domestic violence, making it one of the most modern and responsive stations in the region.

The state-of-the-art fire station at Charity is valued at G$144.8 million and stands as a testament to the Government of Guyana’s commitment to public safety and the ongoing development of critical infrastructure.

The station is designed to meet a broad spectrum of operational needs. Among its many features are a welcoming waiting area, offices for the station officer and subordinate staff, an EMS office and storage room, IT and finance offices, a gym, a training room, laundry facilities, a fire prevention officer’s office, conference and control rooms, and both senior and junior living quarters.

Newly commissioned Charity fire station

Minister Benn also commissioned the Charity Boathouse, a new G$26.9 million facility to strengthen marine patrol and riverine response.

Designed with a secure structure, a watchtower, and both fixed and floating walkways, the boathouse ensures the safe deployment and docking of police vessels regardless of tidal changes.

It will play a crucial role in securing border areas, supporting rescue operations, and patrolling remote waterways of the Lower Pomeroon.

Students at the newly comissioned

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, described the developments as both symbolic and strategic.

“Essequibo is the heart of Guyana. Our nation’s first settlements began here, and it was in Essequibo that the foundation for our diverse, multicultural society was laid,” Minister Benn stated.

“We are confident that justice will prevail and that the sacrifices of those who built Guyana from this region will be honoured. These facilities are more than infrastructure; they are a symbol of national pride, unity, and our commitment to a safer, more resilient country.”

Minister Benn further emphasised the link between peace and development, positing that “without peace and security, development cannot be sustained. That’s why we are investing in the resources, leadership, and trust necessary to build a Guyana where all citizens feel protected.”

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Andre Ally, highlighted the dramatic increase in government investment in Region Two’s security sector, noting that “between 2020 and 2025, the government invested over G$1.5 billion in security infrastructure in this region. In comparison, only G$25 million was allocated during the previous five years, a 6,200% increase.”

PS Ally further credited the improved facilities with helping to reduce serious crime in the region by 18% but also urged community responsibility.

“We are pleased with the progress, but we must also address rising traffic accidents, particularly among young motorcyclists not wearing helmets. Safety is a shared responsibility,” PS Ally noted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr. Errol Watts, noted that the projects form part of a broader national strategy to modernise law enforcement across Guyana.

“Over the past five years, we have completed 23 new police stations and 74 additional projects nationwide,” he stated. “We now have the resources; we must take care of them.”

Mr. Watts noted that the administration of the Force will implement a dedicated administrative team to ensure the facilities remain clean, functional, and accessible to the public.

“Let us serve with professionalism, dignity, and care,” Mr. Watts urged.

The Government of Guyana remains firmly committed to delivering professional, community-centred policing across the nation. The commissioning of these facilities stands as a clear affirmation of that vision, one grounded in equity, dedicated service, and sustainable progress for all.