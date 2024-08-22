Senior Caribbean Squash Championship launched in Guyana

This year’s Senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships was launched in Guyana on Wednesday, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The ceremony was made possible through the partnership of the Guyana government, the Guyana Olympic Association and the Guyana Squash Association.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, gave remarks at the Senior CASA Championship

Major contributions were also made by the local private sector, including ENet, ExxonMobil and Value4u Inc.

During the ceremony, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, highlighted the government’s continuous support in Guyana’s sports industry to create prominent athletes.

“We want to continue to work with the various stakeholder who are here to make Guyana proud…This is President Ali’s vision for the country which is to make Guyana the premier destination for world-class events. And, we are well on our way to doing that with five international stadiums. We are building six indoor facilities all across the country. Last year, we invested in 253 community grounds. This year, it will surpass that,” the sports minister underscored.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, engages participants

Teams participating in this year’s competition are representing countries including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Barbuda, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and Guyana.

Vice President of the Guyana Squash Association, Lorraine Ince shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Caribbean squash community is a close-knit group.

“We meet every year and we support each other. It is the shared love of squash…and that makes us the extended family in the Caribbean,” the vice president noted.

Senior CASA Championship launched Senior CASA Championship launched Senior CASA Championship launched

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

