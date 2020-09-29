‘Serve the people without fear, favour or ill-will’

– Min Manickchand charges Region Three Councillors

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand has charged the newly sworn-in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) Councillors for the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to honour their oaths to serve the people.

The Minister delivered the charge during the swearing-in ceremony on Monday at the RDC office.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand delivers her address at the swearing-in ceremony for Region Three Regional Democratic Council. Newly elected Vice-Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council Mr. Omesh Satyanand (left) Newly elected Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council Sheik Mohamed Ayube (first, left)

“The oath you have taken to serve the people of the region without fear, favour, affection or ill-will means something; without fear, you would not be afraid in the execution of your duties, and without favour, you would not discriminate against anyone favourably or unfavourably; to the best of your ability and judgement, that which was given to you by God,” Minister Manickchand said.

She also assured the Councillors of the Government’s full support in their efforts to serve the people, particularly those who face challenges daily and need the assistance of their regional administration.

Minister Manickchand was accompanied by the Minister within Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, and Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Tandika Smith.

The new RDC comprises 18 members from the ruling PPP/C and nine from the APNU/C.

The newly-elected Chairman Sheik Mr. Mohamed Ayube and Vice-Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand and other Councillors exhorted the RDC to conduct itself with integrity for the development of the Region.

Mr. Paul Narine and Mr. Linden Samson Fowler were also elected to serve as representatives of the RDC at the Regional Tender Board. This step, Chairman Ayube said, would allow the regional administration to fast-track several projects while providing proper accountability and transparency given the limited time to do so.