Seven villages receive certificate of title, absolute grants at NTC

The government has demonstrated its commitment to advancing Amerindian land rights by delivering five absolute grants for extension and two certificate of titles to seven Amerindian villages.

The villages that received absolute grants are Hotoquai, Hobodai, and Red Hill in Region One and Akiwini in Region Two. Arrau Village in Region Seven and Karasabai in Region Nine received their certificate of title.

Karasabai Central Toshao, David Albert

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai presented the land documents to toshaos of the respective villages during the opening of the one-week National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Monday.

The village leaders expressed their excitement upon receiving their long-anticipated documents, which now legally recognise the lands they occupy.

Karasabai Central Toshao, David Albert, applauded the government for fulfilling their dreams, acknowledging that over 4,000 residents in this sub-district are now legally owned.

“It was something that we really wanted, for a very long time and finally we got through with it,” he expressed.

Similarly, Arrau’s Toshao, Manuel Charlie, commended the government for facilitating the important activity. The village now has legal ownership of 28,875 acres of land.

Hotoquai’s Toshao, Carson Village, highlighted the positive impact of the extended 3,764 acres of land on the village’s agriculture activities, emphasising the potential for improved livelihoods and economic progress.

“We can gain money in our village and that we can go forward in our daily lives,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, President Ali acknowledged the hard work of the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) unit in ensuring that villages receive their land rights.

Amerindian land rights are governed under the Amerindian Act of 2006, a legislation enacted by the PPP/C Administration.

Arrau’s Toshao, Manuel Charlie

The ALT project is an initiative aimed at empowering Amerindian communities to obtain official recognition and legal ownership of their traditional lands and natural resources.

By securing land tenure rights through titling and demarcation, the project aims to enhance the social and economic development prospects of Amerindian communities.

This process will bolster land tenure security and expand the asset base of Amerindians, consequently facilitating more effective long-term planning for their sustainable development and well-being.

More indigenous people are expected to get legal recognition for their lands, with a whopping $800 million budgetary allocation set aside by the government for the ALT project in 2024.

