Several agri interventions planned for Timehri

Residents and farmers from Alliance Road and neighbouring areas in Timehri, East Bank Demerara will soon benefit from agricultural interventions to expand crop production.

These commitments were made by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at a community engagement at Vickey’s Residence, Timehri, on Wednesday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

After listening to the issues raised, Minister Mustapha said the farmers will work along with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to resolve the drainage issues.

“We will do all the drainage works for you in this community. The work will start in three weeks…We will help as many people as possible. I am of the view that if we help more people in a group, rather than we help an individual, we will have better productivity,” he said.

Additionally, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will conduct soil tests to identify crops that are suitable for cultivation there.

Farmers will also be provided with the inputs needed to diversify crop production.

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation will assist in finding markets for the farmers’ produce.

Further, farmers will receive free farming inputs like acoushi ant bait, seeds, and agro-chemicals.

“Let us now form that partnership to develop your farmstead so that all of you can produce more,” the minister stated.

The minister disclosed that a $74 million contract was recently inked for rehabilitation works on the access bridge at Alliance Road at Timehri, increasing accessibility for residents and farmers alike.

These works are expected to begin next week.

Moreover, works on the second bridge will be executed by the Ministry of Public Works.

A resident raising a concern at the meeting A resident raising a concern at the meeting Residents and farmers at the community engagement Residents and farmers at the community engagement

