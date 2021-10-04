Several Mahdia communities likely to get electricity by Christmas

Hundreds of residents in sub-region two of Mahdia, Region Eight are expected to receive electricity for the first time.

This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP during his meeting with residents of Campbelltown over the weekend.

“We, as a government have made a commitment to our people that their lives will be improved under our leadership, and this approach falls into this promise and so you should get your electricity for Christmas.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, MP

To this end, the Mahdia Power and Light (MPL) will conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine the scope of works. Minister Dharamlall also encouraged the residents to partner with the power company to ensure that these works are completed efficiently.

“I would advise that the Toshao work along with the power company for this and to inform about their expected visit in the community so that you are able to provide some assistance. This is also for purpose of accountability and transparency.”

Residents thanked the minister and the government for recognising their needs for this amenity and expressed hope that more can be done to develop the community.

Newly appointed Chairman of the MPL board of directors, Latchman Singh told DPI that for years, these communities had to conduct daily activities without this basic amenity.

The funds for these works, Singh said will be allocated through the Office of the Prime Minister, once approved.

“Our aim as the power company, is to have the expansion of the light network from Campbelltown to the creek, then towards Pamela landing and towards the Church area in Campbell creek, and we are hoping to complete by the end of 2021,” he explained. Other communities in the region will also benefit from interventions from the power company, including the housing scheme near the airstrip, which will receive electricity by mid-2022.