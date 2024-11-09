Shade houses, cassava & black giant chicks for Orealla, Siparuta

– farming inputs distributed to Orealla/Siparuta

The communities of Orealla and Siparuta, along the Corentyne river, will soon benefit from shade houses, cassava and black giant chicks to boost agriculture output.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, at a community meeting on Friday.

Minister Mustapha speaking at the meeting Orealla on Friday

“NAREI will purchase 20 tonnes of cassava and send it in to the residents. The distribution will be done by the toshao and his council to every single family,” he said.

The young people from both communities will have an opportunity to be a part of the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), allowing them to earn an income.

“We will bring 12 shade houses. The council will help us to get the materials. We will decide what we will plant in the [shade houses] so that the young people can earn a living,” he explained.

Further, six shade houses will be provided to Siparuta to support their agricultural venture.

In the coming months, each household in both communities will receive 20 black giant chicks to expand poultry production. Additionally, pigs will also be provided to the community.

Minister Mustapha interacting with a resident at the meeting

An excavator will also be placed permanently in the Orealla/Siparuta area to conduct infrastructure works such as the clearing of lands and canals.

After listening to all the concerns raised, Minister Mustapha has pledged further support for the development of both communities.

Both communities received much-needed agricultural inputs including black tanks, water pumps, seedlings to increase food production.

Farming input that was distributed

The minister also highlighted that the ministry has a robust plan to develop agriculture in the hinterland communities in 2025.

He went on to say, “We want to build a strong, modern [and] resilient agriculture sector in our country. That is our aim. That is why you are seeing so much support that we are giving to this sector.”

Regional Vice-Chairman, Zamal Hussain, Toshao of Orealla, Laurence Vandenburg and other representatives from the ministry were at the meeting.

A resident raising an issue at the meeting at Orealla

