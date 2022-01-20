Sheriff/Mandela Road to be commissioned soon

With all street lights and guardrails installed along the Sheriff Street and Mandela Road, the multi-billion-dollar project is expected to be officially delivered to Guyanese soon.

The upgrade of the road network which spans from Rupert Craig Highway to Mandela at Cross Street, Alexander Village has a February 14 deadline.

Street lights installed on Sheriff/Mandela Road network

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during a recent press conference said, “we have to see now the completion of the road markings which are ongoing, the putting in of the traffic signs and installation of traffic lights.”

Shipping issues due to COVID-19 pandemic are the main reasons why the road was not delivered to Guyanese earlier.

Some of the road markings already placed on the Sheriff/Mandela Road network

Minister Edghill said government is working along with the contractor to get all the components of the road completed so that it could be delivered to the people of Guyana.

Components being put in place to install traffic lights on the Sheriff/Mandela Road network

“I am happy that we were able to get the contractor to understand the approach of the PPP/C Administration, the consultancy as well as the project team, and that transformation has allowed us in 14 months of hard and aggressive work, to move Sheriff/Mandela from where it was to where it is today,” the minister stated.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is expected to commission the road upon completion.

Some of the final road markings being added to the Sheriff/Mandela Road network